Did Arjun Tendulkar miss his pre-wedding celebrations for cricket?

Dubai: Arjun Tendulkar is gearing up for one of the most important moments of his life as he prepares to marry entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. While the wedding celebrations are already under way , reports in Indian media suggest that the 26-year-old had to skip part of his own pre-wedding festivities to fulfil cricketing commitments.

The high-profile guest list included Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra, Irfan Pathan and his wife Sara Baig, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech, Ajit Agarkar with wife Fatima Ghadially, Yusuf Pathan and his wife Afreen Khan, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra along with his wife Anupama Chopra, and the sons of Shankar Mahadevan — Siddharth and Shivam — among several other distinguished guests.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.