Did Arjun Tendulkar miss his pre-wedding celebrations for cricket?

Sachin Tendulkar’s son is all set to marry entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
X

Dubai: Arjun Tendulkar is gearing up for one of the most important moments of his life as he prepares to marry entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. While the wedding celebrations are already under way, reports in Indian media suggest that the 26-year-old had to skip part of his own pre-wedding festivities to fulfil cricketing commitments.

Arjun, who was recently traded from Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs3 million, attended a promotional photoshoot for his new Indian Premier League team instead of joining the ongoing celebrations in Jamnagar with his fiancee.

Many fans praised the young cricketer for his discipline and dedication, drawing comparisons to the unwavering commitment his father, Sachin Tendulkar, displayed throughout his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, the pre-wedding festivities are in full swing, evolving into a glamorous, star-studded affair. On Tuesday evening, the Tendulkar family hosted a ceremony attended by close friends, cricket legends, and political dignitaries, adding grandeur to the joyous occasion.

Sachin, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and groom-to-be Arjun, posed for the media in elegant traditional attire.

The high-profile guest list included Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra, Irfan Pathan and his wife Sara Baig, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech, Ajit Agarkar with wife Fatima Ghadially, Yusuf Pathan and his wife Afreen Khan, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra along with his wife Anupama Chopra, and the sons of Shankar Mahadevan — Siddharth and Shivam — among several other distinguished guests.

