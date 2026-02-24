This day, that year: When Sachin Tendulkar became first cricketer to score ODI double century

Tendulkar arrived at the crease in blistering form, having already struck two centuries in the preceding Test series. He was merciless against the South African attack, toying with an experienced pace unit that included the fearsome Dale Steyn. Even the early dismissal of opening partner Virender Sehwag did little to break his rhythm. Tendulkar unfurled the full range of his artistry — the thunderous back-foot punches, elegant drives, wristy flicks, and razor-sharp cut shots — plundering 25 fours and three sixes along the way. When he raised his bat to acknowledge the milestone, he had not only etched his name deeper into cricketing folklore but also sealed the ODI series for India.

Gayle became the first batter in the history of the 50-over World Cup to score a double century, surpassing South Africa’s Gary Kirsten, who had held the tournament’s highest score with an unbeaten 188 against the United Arab Emirates back in 1996. It was also only the fifth double century in ODI cricket overall, and the first by a non-Indian — with Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Sehwag the only others to have achieved the feat at that point.

Five years later, on the same date in 2015, the Caribbean giant Chris Gayle produced his own piece of World Cup magic. Playing a Group B fixture against Zimbabwe in Canberra, the swashbuckling left-hander reached 200 off just 138 balls before finally being dismissed for a breathtaking 215 off 147 deliveries. He peppered the boundary with 10 fours and 16 sixes, propelling the West Indies to a mammoth 372/2 in their 50 overs — a total they defended comfortably, winning by 73 runs in a rain-affected contest.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.