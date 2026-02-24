GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

This day, that year: When Sachin Tendulkar became first cricketer to score ODI double century

In 2015 the same day, Chris Gayle scored the first double ton in a ODI World Cup

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Sachin Tendulkar
India's Sachin Tendulkar

Dubai: Sixteen years ago today, on this very date in 2010, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar rewrote the record books in one of cricket’s most iconic moments. Facing South Africa in Gwalior during India’s home series, the Master Blaster became the first cricketer in history to score a double century in One-Day Internationals, walking off the field unbeaten on 200.

Tendulkar arrived at the crease in blistering form, having already struck two centuries in the preceding Test series. He was merciless against the South African attack, toying with an experienced pace unit that included the fearsome Dale Steyn. Even the early dismissal of opening partner Virender Sehwag did little to break his rhythm. Tendulkar unfurled the full range of his artistry — the thunderous back-foot punches, elegant drives, wristy flicks, and razor-sharp cut shots — plundering 25 fours and three sixes along the way. When he raised his bat to acknowledge the milestone, he had not only etched his name deeper into cricketing folklore but also sealed the ODI series for India.

His 200 surpassed the previous best of 194, a record shared by Zimbabwe’s Charles Coventry against Bangladesh and Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar against India.

First World Cup double ton

Five years later, on the same date in 2015, the Caribbean giant Chris Gayle produced his own piece of World Cup magic. Playing a Group B fixture against Zimbabwe in Canberra, the swashbuckling left-hander reached 200 off just 138 balls before finally being dismissed for a breathtaking 215 off 147 deliveries. He peppered the boundary with 10 fours and 16 sixes, propelling the West Indies to a mammoth 372/2 in their 50 overs — a total they defended comfortably, winning by 73 runs in a rain-affected contest.

Gayle became the first batter in the history of the 50-over World Cup to score a double century, surpassing South Africa’s Gary Kirsten, who had held the tournament’s highest score with an unbeaten 188 against the United Arab Emirates back in 1996. It was also only the fifth double century in ODI cricket overall, and the first by a non-Indian — with Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Sehwag the only others to have achieved the feat at that point.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

South Africa's players celebrate after their team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026.

T20 World Cup: What went wrong for India vs Proteas

3m read
Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, getting engaged to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on Wednesday.

Arjun-Saaniya wedding preparations in full swing

2m read
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11, 2026.

Kohli achieves new milestone, closes in on Tendulkar

2m read
Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, getting engaged to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on Wednesday.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun to marry this March

1m read