Virat Kohli achieves new milestone, closes in on Sachin Tendulkar

Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to become second-highest run-scorer in international cricket
Dubai: India star batter Virat Kohli etched his name deeper into cricketing history by surpassing Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket, trailing only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
Kohli achieved the landmark during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA International Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday. Entering the match just 42 runs short of Sangakkara’s career tally of 28,016 runs, Kohli reached the milestone in the 19th over of India’s chase, officially moving past the former Sri Lanka captain on the all-time list.
With Tendulkar still comfortably at the top—having amassed 34,357 runs in 664 matches and 782 innings at an average of 48.25, including 100 centuries and 164 fifties—Kohli now stands second in the elite club of international run-getters.
Sangakkara concluded his illustrious international career with 28,016 runs from 594 matches and 666 innings, averaging 46.77, with 63 centuries and 153 half-centuries.
Earlier in the innings, Kohli also completed 28,000 international runs, becoming the fastest player to reach the milestone. He achieved the feat in just 624 innings, bettering Tendulkar’s record of 644 innings by a margin of 20.
Before the ODI series opener, Kohli had accumulated 27,975 runs across 556 matches and 623 innings, boasting a remarkable average of 52.58, along with 84 centuries and 145 half-centuries. Playing his 309th ODI for India, he crossed the 28,000-run mark by striking New Zealand’s Adithya Ashok for a boundary off the fifth ball of the 13th over.
Kohli came in to bat at No. 3 following Rohit Sharma’s dismissal in the ninth over to Kyle Jamieson. The experienced duo, both in fine form across formats, once again underlined their class as India took on the Black Caps in the series opener.
