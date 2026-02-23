GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

India have only three successful 160+ chases in T20 World Cup history and Kohli led them all: Who can emulate him

India need someone with Kohli's temperament in chases

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
India's Virat Kohli
AFP-INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

India now find themselves in a position where character matters more than talent. In big run chases at the T20 World Cup, someone has to stay calm and control the innings the way Virat Kohli has done over the years. The big question is clear. Who will show that same temperament in these must win matches? That could decide India’s future in this tournament.

Kohli and India’s rare 160 plus chases

India have successfully chased targets of more than 160 only three times in the T20 World Cup history. In each of those matches, Virat Kohli was the top scorer and won the Player of the Match award.

Here are those successful 160 plus chases:

  • 173 vs South Africa, 2014, Mirpur
    Kohli 72 not out

  • 161 vs Australia, 2016, Mohali
    Kohli 82 not out

  • 160 vs Pakistan, 2022, Melbourne
    Kohli 82 not out

Every time the pressure was intense. Every time Kohli stood tall. That is the kind of mindset India need again.

South Africa hand India a reality check

On Sunday, India suffered a heavy 76 run defeat against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

South Africa scored 187 for 7 in 20 overs. India were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs. David Miller was named Player of the Match for his 63 off 35 balls.

The defeat ended India’s 12 match winning streak in T20 World Cups and has put their 2026 campaign in serious trouble.

South Africa recover after early setback

India began strongly with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah removed three early wickets and South Africa were 20 for 3 inside four overs.

But the momentum changed quickly. Miller and Dewald Brevis added 97 runs together. Brevis made 45 off 29 balls. Later, Tristan Stubbs played a strong finishing role with 44 not out from 24 balls. From 20 for 3, South Africa recovered to post 187 for 7. Some of the decision making from Indian captain is

India collapse in the chase

India’s reply fell apart early. The top order failed in the powerplay and the score slipped to 26 for 3.

Ishan Kishan was out for a duck in the first over. Suryakumar Yadav scored 18. Hardik Pandya also made 18 but could not steady the innings. Abhishek Sharma couldn't perform once again as he got out for just 15.

Marco Jansen was brilliant with 4 for 22. Keshav Maharaj broke the middle order with 3 for 24 in one over.

Shivam Dube fought hard for his 42 off 37 balls, but there was little support. India were eventually bowled out for 111.

What lies ahead

This 76 run loss is India’s biggest defeat by runs in T20 World Cup history. They are now at the bottom of Super 8 Group 1 with a net run rate of minus 3.80.

To qualify for the semi finals, India must win their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies with positive net run rate. Also, India need other results to go in their favour especially considering the negative net run rate.

Now, with everything on the line, someone else must step up and show the same calmness under pressure. If that happens, India still have hope. If not, their World Cup journey could end very soon.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
