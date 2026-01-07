GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's son and cricketer Arjun is all set to get married in March

The young cricketer will marry Saaniya Chandhok soon, after their engagement in August

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, getting engaged to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on Wednesday.
Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, getting engaged to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on Wednesday.
X

Dubai: Wedding bells are in the air! Arjun, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to tie the knot with fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, according to Times Of India.

The couple had gotten engaged in India on August 2025 in a low-key ceremony attended by close friends and family.

"The wedding festivities will begin on March 3, and will mostly be in Mumbai," said a source to TOI. The Tendulkar family are yet to comment on the family milestone. Even their engagement was kept under wraps.

Arjun has been steadily building his cricketing career.

Related Topics:
cricket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Shashi Tharoor urges India call-up for Suryavanshi

3m read
Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi greets fans during his GOAT Tour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14, 2025.

Lionel Messi’s magical moments in Mumbai

2m read
Tendulkar gifts Lionel Messi his iconic No 10 jersey

Tendulkar gifts Lionel Messi his iconic No 10 jersey

1m read
India's former cricket player and core committee member of the Indian Street Premier League, Sachin Tendulkar, speaks during a press conference for the ISPL season 3 in Mumbai on September 28, 2025.

Cricketers who returned stronger after personal tragedy

4m read