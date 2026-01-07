Sachin Tendulkar's son and cricketer Arjun is all set to get married in March

The young cricketer will marry Saaniya Chandhok soon, after their engagement in August
Dubai: Wedding bells are in the air! Arjun, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to tie the knot with fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, according to Times Of India.
The couple had gotten engaged in India on August 2025 in a low-key ceremony attended by close friends and family.
"The wedding festivities will begin on March 3, and will mostly be in Mumbai," said a source to TOI. The Tendulkar family are yet to comment on the family milestone. Even their engagement was kept under wraps.
Arjun has been steadily building his cricketing career.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox