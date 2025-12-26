When their daughter tried to stop him, he pushed her in too
In a case of a loving relationship gone toxic, a man in Hyderabad allegedly doused his wife in petrol and set her on fire in front of this children. When his daughter tried to intervene, she was also shoved into the flames. Then, the man – who lived in the Nallakunta area – fled the scene.
The man was alleged suspicious of his wife having an affair, and this led to frequent fights.
Then, on Christmas eve, during one such argument, the man lost his temper and lit the blaze.
Neighbours who heard the sound of screaming ran to the house and managed to rescue the young girl who had been pushed into the flames but her mother had succumbed to burn injuries by this time.
The couple have two children.
Preliminary investigations point to the man luring his wife back from her parents’ home – where she had fled to after many arguments about infidelity – with promises of change and improvement.
A hunt is on for the man even as society grapples with the extent of domestic violence that took over their home.
If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic violence in the UAE, call 042744666, the Child and Women Protection Department.
