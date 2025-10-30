Road-rage death: Couple chase rider after minor collision

Investigators claim a minor mirror brush led to a 2-km pursuit and fatal collision
A delivery rider in Bengaluru died after a reported road-rage incident in Puttenahalli on October 25, according to police. The incident began when the motorcycle ridden by 24-year-old Darshan, with his friend Varun as pillion, allegedly brushed the rear-view mirror of a car. Police reports state that Darshan apologised and continued riding.
Investigators say the car, driven by Manoj Kumar with his wife Aarati Sharma in the passenger seat, then made a U-turn and began following the motorcycle. According to CCTV footage cited by media outlets, the car allegedly pursued the two-wheeler for approximately two kilometres before ramming it from behind.
Darshan suffered critical injuries and was declared dead. Varun sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment, authorities said. The accused couple allegedly left the scene and returned later wearing face masks to collect vehicle parts, according to police statements.
Bengaluru police initially registered a hit-and-run case. After reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements, the case was amended to include murder charges. The couple was subsequently arrested.
Law-enforcement officials reported that the sequence of events, including the chase and collision, was corroborated through surveillance footage and on-site investigation. Motor vehicles involved in the incident were seized for forensic examination.
The case has drawn attention to road-rage incidents in the city, with investigators examining timings, CCTV angles and movement logs to establish motive and sequence. Police are continuing the investigation and statement-recording process. Charges will be evaluated in court proceedings.
