Wife accused of staging hit-and-run in ‘honeymoon murder 2.0’ case

Hit-and-run death in Rajasthan draws fresh comparisons to past honeymoon murder plot

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
New police leads suggest death may have been deliberately planned by victim’s spouse.
New police leads suggest death may have been deliberately planned by victim’s spouse.
Supplied

A case that has rapidly attracted nationwide attention involves the death of a man in what police now characterize as a planned hit-and-run incident, allegedly orchestrated by his wife. Local media outlets have referred to the episode as 'honeymoon murder 2.0.'

Police and preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred in Rajasthan, where the victim was walking when he was struck by a vehicle in what initially appeared to be a hit-and-run. According to an NDTV report, authorities now allege that the collision was intentionally staged by the victim’s wife, who remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

The victim, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement officials have initiated a criminal investigation, and initial sources indicate that evidence collected by investigators has raised questions regarding whether the collision was accidental or intentional.

This case has prompted immediate comparisons to another high-profile crime from the previous year, when the honeymoon murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya became a national headline. In that instance, police alleged that Raja’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, conspired with her lover and hired accomplices to kill him during their honeymoon, resulting in multiple arrests and ongoing legal proceedings.

In both incidents, initial accounts of seemingly routine circumstances—a walk in one case and a honeymoon trip in the other—developed into complex murder investigations.

Police have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that details, including motive and the precise sequence of events, are still emerging.

