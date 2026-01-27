GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Office affair turns deadly: HR manager beheaded by lover in Agra

CCTV trail leads police to accused colleague who dumped body near Yamuna bridge

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Vinay Singh was arrested for killing Minky, following a swift investigation aided by CCTV footage
Vinay Singh was arrested for killing Minky, following a swift investigation aided by CCTV footage
Source: Times of India

Dubai: A 32-year-old HR manager was brutally murdered, beheaded and dismembered by her lover before her body was stuffed into a gunny bag and dumped near a bridge over the Yamuna river in Agra, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vinay Singh (30), was arrested following a swift investigation aided by CCTV footage, according to The Times of India.

Police are continuing efforts to recover the victim’s severed head.

The woman was identified as Minky Sharma, a resident of Tedhi Bagiya area of Agra. She worked as an HR manager with a private firm in Sanjay Place, where the accused was employed as a computer operator.

Police said the two had been in a relationship for over two years. However, Singh allegedly became suspicious after learning that Minky had been in contact with another man over the past six months, leading to frequent arguments.

According to police, Minky left her home around 2pm on January 23, informing her family that she was heading to her office. When she failed to return by evening and her phone was found switched off, family members searched for her before lodging a missing complaint at the Trans Yamuna police station, ToI said.

In the early hours of January 24, locals noticed a gunny bag lying on Jawahar Bridge under the Etmadullah police station area and alerted police. Upon opening the bag, officers found the naked, headless body of a woman, triggering an intensive investigation to establish her identity.

DCP (City) Sayed Ali Abbas formed five police teams to crack the case.

“A review of CCTV footage showed a man dragging a gunny bag out of an office premises before riding a scooter towards Jawahar Bridge,” a police officer said.

Footage from multiple locations, including Maruti Plaza, MG Road and the highway, helped police identify the suspect as Vinay Singh, who was seen riding the victim’s scooter.

Heated argument

During interrogation, Singh confessed to the crime, police said.

He reportedly called Minky to the office on January 23, where a heated argument broke out over their relationship.

“In a fit of rage, he attacked her repeatedly with a knife and inflicted a fatal blow to her neck,” an officer said.

The accused then dismembered the body, packed it into a plastic bag, sealed it with parcel tape and placed the severed head in a backpack.

Police said Singh attempted to dump the body into the Yamuna river by taking it on Minky’s scooter to Jawahar Bridge. However, when he failed to lift the heavy bag and noticed passersby, he abandoned it near the bridge and fled.

He later disposed of the severed head, the victim’s clothes, mobile phone and bag near a drain, and left the scooter at a secluded location, police added.

An FIR has been registered at the Trans Yamuna police station under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Police have recovered the scooter used in the crime, the knife and the victim’s clothes.

DCP Abbas said investigations revealed that Singh wanted to marry Sharma, but she had refused.

“The accused has confessed to the murder. He is being sent to judicial custody, and strict action will be taken as per law,” Abbas said.

Efforts are ongoing to recover the severed head and other evidence linked to the crime.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Shocking CCTV footage captures the heart-stopping moment an unidentified attacker unleashed a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) straight at Philippine Mayor Akmad Mitra Ampatuan's black SUV in broad daylight.

CCTV shows grenade blasting Philippine mayor's car

2m read
The impact is forceful enough to briefly lift the rear of the van off the ground

Sharjah Police release shocking footage of crash

2m read
The stage is set for the nominations announcement for upcoming Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globes: $1M gift bag: The real prize

3m read
Hatta Police commend Dubai employee for returning bag

Hatta Police commend Dubai employee for returning bag

1m read