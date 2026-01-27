Dubai: A 32-year-old HR manager was brutally murdered, beheaded and dismembered by her lover before her body was stuffed into a gunny bag and dumped near a bridge over the Yamuna river in Agra, police said on Monday.

The woman was identified as Minky Sharma, a resident of Tedhi Bagiya area of Agra. She worked as an HR manager with a private firm in Sanjay Place, where the accused was employed as a computer operator.

Police said the two had been in a relationship for over two years. However, Singh allegedly became suspicious after learning that Minky had been in contact with another man over the past six months, leading to frequent arguments.

According to police, Minky left her home around 2pm on January 23, informing her family that she was heading to her office. When she failed to return by evening and her phone was found switched off, family members searched for her before lodging a missing complaint at the Trans Yamuna police station, ToI said.

In the early hours of January 24, locals noticed a gunny bag lying on Jawahar Bridge under the Etmadullah police station area and alerted police. Upon opening the bag, officers found the naked, headless body of a woman, triggering an intensive investigation to establish her identity.

Police said Singh attempted to dump the body into the Yamuna river by taking it on Minky’s scooter to Jawahar Bridge. However, when he failed to lift the heavy bag and noticed passersby, he abandoned it near the bridge and fled.

An FIR has been registered at the Trans Yamuna police station under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

“The accused has confessed to the murder. He is being sent to judicial custody, and strict action will be taken as per law,” Abbas said.

