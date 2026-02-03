GOLD/FOREX
Philippines

Father arrested after 1-month-old baby found dead inside bag in Cagayan De Oro

The infant’s body was found in the suspect’s rented room after the mother alerted police

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
For illustrative purposes only.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: A 20-year-old nursing student is facing parricide charges after he allegedly killed his one-month-old daughter and hid her body inside a bag in a boarding house in Barangay Cugman, local police confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspect, whose identity has been withheld pending formal charges, was arrested after the infant’s mother sought assistance from authorities when she lost contact with him.

Misleading intentions

Investigations revealed that the suspect had borrowed the baby from the mother in the town of Balingasag, Misamis Oriental. He reportedly told her he intended to introduce the child to his parents. However, instead of taking the infant to his family home, the suspect brought the child to his rented room in Cagayan de Oro.

According to a report by 24 Oras, the infant's body was discovered inside the suspect's rented room after the mother alerted the police. Initial findings suggest the child died of suffocation after being placed inside a bag.

Conflicting statements

"The suspect gave inconsistent statements during the initial interrogation," a police spokesperson said. "He first claimed the baby had fallen, then later suggested he had accidentally sat on the child. He eventually admitted to the killing, stating he had lost control."

Investigators believe the motive behind the killing was the suspect's fear of his parents discovering the pregnancy. As a student, he reportedly worried that fatherhood would result in him being forced to stop his nursing studies.

Facing parricide charges

The suspect remains in police custody. Under Philippine law, parricide carries a penalty of reclusion perpetua, as it involves the killing of one’s own legitimate or illegitimate child.

Authorities are finalising the filing of criminal complaints with the prosecutor’s office.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
