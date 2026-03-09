Elisa Longo Borghini wins Trofeo Oro in Euro and UAE Team ADQ dominates

UAE Team ADQ controlled the 106.8 km one-day race, placing four riders in the crucial six-woman breakaway. Behind the winner, Karlijn Swinkels finished 2nd, Dominika Wlodarczyk 3rd and Silvia Persico 4th, while Paula Blasi took 9th place and Erica Magnaldi 10th. All six UAE Team ADQ riders in the race secured a place in the day’s top 10.

The long distance race is part of the international women’s cycling calendar. The Italian name translates to “Gold Trophy in Euro,” referring to the symbolic value of the trophy rather than a specific monetary prize.

UAE Team ADQ is a professional women’s road cycling team based in the UAE which represents the country globally and includes riders from many different countries.

The team has existed in different forms since 2011 under several names but was rebranded as UAE Team ADQ in 2022 after Abu Dhabi investment company ADQ became a main sponsor.

In this year’s Trofeo Oro in Euro, the team immediately set out to make the race selective and, on the first ascent, imposed a hard pace that created a major split. At the front remained Longo Borghini together with teammates Persico, Swinkels, Wlodarczyk and Blasi, with only Puck Pieterse (Fenix–Premier Tech) able to match their rhythm.

In the kilometers that followed, riders from UAE Team ADQ repeatedly attacked and countered in an attempt to drop their rival. The race-winning move happened on the final ascent of La Fortezza, when Longo Borghini, who was coming off a fourth-place finish at Strade Bianche the previous day, launched a powerful acceleration.

With 14 km remaining, Longo Borghini increased the pace and surged clear of the riders in her breakaway. She made the move look smooth and controlled, remaining seated as she powered up the twisting climb.

She rode clear of the others and went on to secure her third victory of the season, capping off an outstanding team performance.

