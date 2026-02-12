Tuchel ends Manchester United speculation, commits future to England until Euro 2028

Manchester United's hopes dashed as Tuchel stays with England
Thomas Tuchel has put an end to months of speculation linking him with Manchester United after signing a new two year contract extension as England manager, the Football Association confirmed on Thursday, 12 February 2026.
The 52 year old German will now lead the Three Lions through to the end of Euro 2028, a tournament that will be co hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. Crucially, the new deal means Tuchel will remain in charge regardless of how England fare at this summer’s 2026 World Cup in North America.
The FA announced the extension on the morning of the UEFA Nations League draw in Brussels, saying the move was designed to provide clarity and allow the squad to focus fully on the World Cup.
Tuchel, who initially signed an 18 month contract in January 2025, admitted he had not expected to enjoy international management quite as much as he has.
“I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches,” he said. “Euro 2028 will be a very special tournament and as a coach there is nothing more you want than to compete with the very best on the biggest possible stage.”
With the European Championship set to take place on home soil, the FA clearly sees Tuchel as the man to lead England into what could be a defining era.
The announcement is a major setback for Manchester United, who had reportedly identified Tuchel as their top target to take over permanently this summer.
Old Trafford decision makers were said to have placed him at the top of their shortlist as they weigh up their long term future following Ruben Amorim’s departure. Michael Carrick has been in interim charge since January 2026 and has impressed, winning four of his first five matches.
With Tuchel now off the market, United will need to turn to alternative options. Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique are among the high profile names linked with the role, while Carrick could yet make a strong case to stay on permanently if results continue to go his way.
The FA’s decision to secure Tuchel for the long term follows a remarkable World Cup qualifying run.
England won all eight of their Group K matches, scoring 20 goals and conceding none. It was a campaign built on defensive discipline and clinical finishing, underlining the impact Tuchel has made in a short space of time.
Throughout his tenure, England have remained in the top five of the FIFA world rankings, reinforcing their status as genuine contenders on the global stage.
Tuchel’s trusted backroom team will also stay in place, with assistant Anthony Barry and goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilario signing extensions until 2028. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said there is “simply no better candidate in world football” to guide England into the next major tournament cycle.
For now, the message is clear. Tuchel’s focus is on England, and Manchester United will have to move on.