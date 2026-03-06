Jasprit Bumrah “best of all time” say’s Harry Brook following India defeat

England captain Harry Brook labels Jasprit Bumrah as the “best of all time” after an incredible bowling performance against the Three Lions in Mumbai on Thursday night.

India beat England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup to earn their place in the final of the tournament against New Zealand.

Batting first, India posted a huge 253/7 in 20 overs, one of the biggest totals ever in a T20 World Cup knockout match. Sanju Samson led the charge with a rapid 89 off 42 balls, supported by aggressive contributions from players like Shivam Dube and Ishan Kishan. England’s bowlers struggled on a flat pitch, conceding heavily throughout the innings as India’s batting line-up attacked from the start.

Brook praised India’s batting display in the first innings, acknowledging that it would take a monumental effort from his side to chase down a target of 253.

“They just have batsmen coming out of everywhere,” said Brook following the match. “They've got some extremely good players, they're clean ball-strikers. If you miss, you go for six or four.”

"Unfortunately, we didn't probably execute as well as we could have done and that's cost us slightly alongside with some drop catches in there as well."

Brook put down a huge chance to dismiss Samson on 15 in the third over of India’s innings, and the missed opportunity ultimately proved costly in shaping the outcome of the match.

England mounted an impressive chase of the 254-run target and came very close. Young batter Jacob Bethell produced a sensational 105 from 48 balls, keeping the Three Lions in the hunt for most of the innings.

However, wickets at key moments and strong death bowling from players such as Bumrah and Hardik Pandya prevented England from completing the chase, as they finished on 246/7, seven runs short.

Bumrah was instrumental in draining any hope England had away, the 32-year-old delivered a notably tight 18th over whilst England looked to push the scoreboard, conceding just six runs while repeatedly hitting pinpoint yorkers, leaving England with the unlikely task of needing 39 runs from the final two overs.

"He's been a very good bowler for a long time. The Indians fielded extremely well, that catch (of Axar Patel to dismiss him) is arguably one of the best catches I've seen as well so yeah, hats off to them."

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.