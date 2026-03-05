India v England T20 World Cup Semi-final: England choose to field against India

The winner will take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad
Crowd go berserk chanting the former Indian captain's name
Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara offers tips for Indian bowlers on how to handle England's man in form Harry brook. "If you see, the majority of his runs are on the leg side. However, someone like Harry Brook is also strong on the offside. So, it is not just about the data; you also need to consider the batter's strengths. Brook predominantly scores on the leg side, but at the same time, he can score on the off-side as well. How do you get him out? By keeping as many deliveries as possible on the stumps, because whenever he misses, the ball should hit the stumps. When he creates room on the off-side, that is where he is slightly vulnerable."
India have played England five times in the T20 World Cup earlier and have won three while the Three Lions taking two of them.
Another chatter doing rounds is will Rinku Singh replace Abhishek Sharma. Rinku who lost his father during the tournament rejoined the side recently. He was seen having a lengthy batting session with coach Gautam Gambhir that has triggered speculations. If that happens Ishan Kishan might open with Sanju Samson.
India have the worst catching efficiency among the Super 8 teams at the T20 World Cup
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
The ICC T20 World Cup holds possibly the biggest game of the tournament so far as reigning champions India face the dominant England in the semi-finals.
Bragging rights are on the line in the Gulf News team, find out our sports experts Jai Prasad, Shamsheer and Rob's opinions ahead of Thursday night’s showdown
Jai: India should win with home advantage
Rob: England will carry the momentum
Shamsheer: Pressure is on India to deliver