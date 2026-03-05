India v England T20 World Cup Semi-final: England choose to field against India

The winner will take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad

Dubai: India start as favourites against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. However, England are far from pushovers, especially after a stronger Super 8s campaign compared to the hosts. One of India’s biggest strengths has been their opening combination since the introduction of Sanju Samson. The left-hand and right-hand pairing has added balance at the top and forced opposition teams to constantly adjust their tactics. On the bowling front, though, India’s spin attack in the middle overs has been slightly inconsistent, something they will look to correct in the crucial clash. “I think the quality of this team has been shown — on any given day someone can step up and deliver a performance. Hopefully in the last two games, especially tomorrow night, we can produce that special performance,” said India bowling coach Morne Morkel. “Of course, in cricket success is never guaranteed. But if we give ourselves the best chance to perform, that’s what we strive for. It’s a big occasion tomorrow night — a semi-final at a great stadium. Hopefully the boys can turn up calm and execute their skills.” England, meanwhile, had a somewhat shaky start during the group stage but transformed their campaign in the Super 8s. They remained unbeaten in that phase and will aim to carry the same momentum into the semi-final.

05:02 PM, 5 March 2026 Samson’s role crucial if India want to reach the final 05:01 PM, 5 March 2026 Mumbai's most loved cricketer Rohit Sharma in the ground Crowd go berserk chanting the former Indian captain's name 04:59 PM, 5 March 2026 The start is getting closer 04:57 PM, 5 March 2026 Pujara's tips to handle Harry Brook Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara offers tips for Indian bowlers on how to handle England's man in form Harry brook. "If you see, the majority of his runs are on the leg side. However, someone like Harry Brook is also strong on the offside. So, it is not just about the data; you also need to consider the batter's strengths. Brook predominantly scores on the leg side, but at the same time, he can score on the off-side as well. How do you get him out? By keeping as many deliveries as possible on the stumps, because whenever he misses, the ball should hit the stumps. When he creates room on the off-side, that is where he is slightly vulnerable." 04:55 PM, 5 March 2026 Head to Head India have played England five times in the T20 World Cup earlier and have won three while the Three Lions taking two of them. 04:51 PM, 5 March 2026 Super fan wants India to bowl first 04:46 PM, 5 March 2026 Will Rinku Singh replace Abhishek Sharma? Another chatter doing rounds is will Rinku Singh replace Abhishek Sharma. Rinku who lost his father during the tournament rejoined the side recently. He was seen having a lengthy batting session with coach Gautam Gambhir that has triggered speculations. If that happens Ishan Kishan might open with Sanju Samson. 04:44 PM, 5 March 2026 India’s catching concerns vs England’s sharp fielding India have the worst catching efficiency among the Super 8 teams at the T20 World Cup 04:41 PM, 5 March 2026 Umpire Anil Chaudhary on Sanju Samson's possible ban 04:38 PM, 5 March 2026 Predicted XI India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid 04:36 PM, 5 March 2026 Here are our team’s predictions for the big semi final The ICC T20 World Cup holds possibly the biggest game of the tournament so far as reigning champions India face the dominant England in the semi-finals. Bragging rights are on the line in the Gulf News team, find out our sports experts Jai Prasad, Shamsheer and Rob's opinions ahead of Thursday night’s showdown Jai: India should win with home advantage Rob: England will carry the momentum Shamsheer: Pressure is on India to deliver Click here to read more

