India v England T20 World Cup Semi-final: England choose to field against India

The winner will take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor and Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
ICC T20 WORLD CUP
India starts as favourites but England ready to surprise
AFP
Dubai: India start as favourites against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. However, England are far from pushovers, especially after a stronger Super 8s campaign compared to the hosts. One of India’s biggest strengths has been their opening combination since the introduction of Sanju Samson. The left-hand and right-hand pairing has added balance at the top and forced opposition teams to constantly adjust their tactics. On the bowling front, though, India’s spin attack in the middle overs has been slightly inconsistent, something they will look to correct in the crucial clash. “I think the quality of this team has been shown — on any given day someone can step up and deliver a performance. Hopefully in the last two games, especially tomorrow night, we can produce that special performance,” said India bowling coach Morne Morkel. “Of course, in cricket success is never guaranteed. But if we give ourselves the best chance to perform, that’s what we strive for. It’s a big occasion tomorrow night — a semi-final at a great stadium. Hopefully the boys can turn up calm and execute their skills.” England, meanwhile, had a somewhat shaky start during the group stage but transformed their campaign in the Super 8s. They remained unbeaten in that phase and will aim to carry the same momentum into the semi-final.

Samson’s role crucial if India want to reach the final

Mumbai's most loved cricketer Rohit Sharma in the ground

Crowd go berserk chanting the former Indian captain's name

The start is getting closer

Pujara's tips to handle Harry Brook

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara offers tips for Indian bowlers on how to handle England's man in form Harry brook. "If you see, the majority of his runs are on the leg side. However, someone like Harry Brook is also strong on the offside. So, it is not just about the data; you also need to consider the batter's strengths. Brook predominantly scores on the leg side, but at the same time, he can score on the off-side as well. How do you get him out? By keeping as many deliveries as possible on the stumps, because whenever he misses, the ball should hit the stumps. When he creates room on the off-side, that is where he is slightly vulnerable."

Head to Head

India have played England five times in the T20 World Cup earlier and have won three while the Three Lions taking two of them.

Super fan wants India to bowl first

Will Rinku Singh replace Abhishek Sharma?

Another chatter doing rounds is will Rinku Singh replace Abhishek Sharma. Rinku who lost his father during the tournament rejoined the side recently. He was seen having a lengthy batting session with coach Gautam Gambhir that has triggered speculations. If that happens Ishan Kishan might open with Sanju Samson.

India’s catching concerns vs England’s sharp fielding

India have the worst catching efficiency among the Super 8 teams at the T20 World Cup

Umpire Anil Chaudhary on Sanju Samson's possible ban

Predicted XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Here are our team’s predictions for the big semi final

The ICC T20 World Cup holds possibly the biggest game of the tournament so far as reigning champions India face the dominant England in the semi-finals.

Bragging rights are on the line in the Gulf News team, find out our sports experts Jai Prasad, Shamsheer and Rob's opinions ahead of Thursday night’s showdown

Jai: India should win with home advantage

Rob: England will carry the momentum

Shamsheer: Pressure is on India to deliver

Jai Rai
Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
