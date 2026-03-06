Sanju Samson: Abhishek Sharma will deliver in the final; Bumrah deserved MOM, not him

Sanju Samson is a class act
India's hero Sanju Samson has thrown his support behind opening partner Abhishek Sharma despite the youngster’s struggles in the tournament so far.
Speaking after India’s dramatic seven run victory against England in the semi final, Samson said the team continues to believe in Abhishek and feels he could produce a big performance in the final.
“We are taking care of all our players. We have a really great environment in the dressing room. Both of our leaders, Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav, have a lot of faith and confidence in Abhishek. We try to help him in the way he actually requires,” Samson said.
Abhishek managed just nine runs from seven balls before falling to Will Jacks early in India’s innings. He has scored only 89 runs from seven innings, starting with three consecutive ducks.
Samson believes the left handed opener only needs a couple of clean hits to turn things around.
“I think he has definitely gone through lots of ups and downs in his career. He is trying to find a way out and we are all with him. In this format it only takes a couple of hits in the middle and everything can change. We still believe in him and I feel it is going to be his day in the final,” Samson added.
Samson is someone who understands struggles, having been in and out of the team many times, sometimes undeservingly left out. Now he is making the most of his opportunities and showing his class by backing a teammate who is still searching for form.
Sanju Samson, whose explosive 89 laid the platform for India’s massive total, said the Player of the Match award should actually have gone to Jasprit Bumrah for his brilliance in the death overs.
India posted a huge 253 for 7 after Samson smashed 89 off just 42 balls, hitting eight fours and seven sixes.
England mounted a strong chase thanks to Jacob Bethell, who produced a sensational 105 from just 48 balls to keep his side in the contest until the final overs.
However, India’s bowlers held their nerve late in the innings as England finished on 246 for 7, falling short by seven runs.
Despite his match winning knock, Samson was quick to praise Bumrah for delivering under pressure.
“All credit goes to Bumrah. I think he is a world class bowler, a true once in a generation player. That is what he delivered today. I actually think this award should go to him.
“I think if we had not bowled that way in the death overs, I would not be standing here. All credit goes to the bowlers and how they backed themselves in tough conditions,” Samson said.
Sanju Samson is a man of great humility. In reality, he has won back to back Player of the Match awards in two crunch games for India, delivering under intense pressure when his team needed him the most.