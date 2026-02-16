GOLD/FOREX
3-year-old Bengaluru child drowns during mother’s maternity photoshoot

Child’s father was abroad for work when the tragedy occurred

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
Lakshmeer was rushed for medical assistance but was declared dead.
Source: NDTV

Dubai: A three-year-old child died after accidentally falling into a water pool during his mother’s maternity photoshoot in Bengaluru, police said.

The child, identified as Lakshmeer, was the son of Charan and Swathi. The incident occurred on Saturday while Swathi, who is eight months pregnant, was participating in a photoshoot ahead of the birth of her second child, NDTV reported.

People at the location reportedly did not notice the fall immediately, and the child drowned.

After a while, the woman realised that her child was nowhere to be seen. She and the others began frantically searching for the boy, and subsequently, found the child in the pool, police said.

Lakshmeer was rushed for medical assistance but was declared dead. A post-mortem examination was conducted at a government hospital.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether any negligence was involved.

Officials added that the child’s father, who was abroad for work, is expected to return to Bengaluru on Sunday, PTI reported.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
