3-year-old Bengaluru child drowns during mother’s maternity photoshoot

The child, identified as Lakshmeer, was the son of Charan and Swathi. The incident occurred on Saturday while Swathi, who is eight months pregnant, was participating in a photoshoot ahead of the birth of her second child, NDTV reported.

After a while, the woman realised that her child was nowhere to be seen. She and the others began frantically searching for the boy, and subsequently, found the child in the pool, police said.

