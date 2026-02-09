GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Punjab college tragedy: Student kills classmate, turns gun on himself

Authorities probe motive after CCTV captures shocking attack

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
Shutterstock

A student shot and killed a female classmate at Mai Bhago Law College in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday before attempting to take his own life, police said. The incident was captured on the classroom’s CCTV cameras.

The shooter, identified as Prince Raj from Mallian village, critically injured himself after firing at Sandeep Kaur, a student from Naushehra Pannuan, according to India Today. Kaur was pronounced dead at the scene, while Raj is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, a senior police official said.

CCTV footage shows Prince Raj entering the classroom with a bag on his back, speaking briefly with Kaur and another female student. The three then moved to the back of the room. Moments later, Raj opened his bag, drew a gun, and shot Kaur at close range. He then turned the weapon on himself.

The video shows students panicking and fleeing the room immediately after the shots. Authorities said the attack occurred just before classes were set to begin.

Police confirmed that Kaur’s body has been sent for post-mortem and that the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their ongoing probe into the tragedy.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A senior police officer said all angles are being investigated at this stage, including the possibility of suicide. Illustrative image.

Bengaluru teen death: Pub booked for serving alcohol

1m read
She was identified through CCTV footage and detained by a security guard at the second store, who alerted the police

Dh352 shoplifting case: Woman faces jail in Dubai

1m read
Police say argument between professor and suspect escalated before deadly knife attack.

New details emerge in fatal Mumbai station stabbing

2m read
Vinay Singh was arrested for killing Minky, following a swift investigation aided by CCTV footage

Office affair turns deadly: Agra lover beheads manager

3m read