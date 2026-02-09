CCTV footage shows Prince Raj entering the classroom with a bag on his back, speaking briefly with Kaur and another female student. The three then moved to the back of the room. Moments later, Raj opened his bag, drew a gun, and shot Kaur at close range. He then turned the weapon on himself.

The shooter, identified as Prince Raj from Mallian village, critically injured himself after firing at Sandeep Kaur, a student from Naushehra Pannuan, according to India Today. Kaur was pronounced dead at the scene, while Raj is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, a senior police official said.

A student shot and killed a female classmate at Mai Bhago Law College in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday before attempting to take his own life, police said. The incident was captured on the classroom’s CCTV cameras.

Police confirmed that Kaur’s body has been sent for post-mortem and that the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their ongoing probe into the tragedy.

The video shows students panicking and fleeing the room immediately after the shots. Authorities said the attack occurred just before classes were set to begin.

