The deceased have been identified as Yashrajsinh Gohil, a Class-I officer with the Gujarat Maritime Board , and his wife Rajeshwari Gohil. The incident took place at their residence in the NRI Tower on Judges Bungalow Road, where the couple had been living after moving from Bhavnagar.

According to preliminary police findings cited by Indian media, an argument broke out between the couple inside their apartment late Wednesday night. During the altercation, Yashrajsinh allegedly used his licensed revolver and fired at Rajeshwari, with the bullet reportedly hitting her in the neck.

Officials said that after the emergency responders left the flat, Yashrajsinh went into another room and shot himself with the same firearm, dying on the spot.

“The entire family is in a state of shock. It is an extremely painful situation,” Doshi was quoted as saying. He added that he knew Yashrajsinh personally and described him as a “happy-go-lucky” individual who had recently cleared the Gujarat Maritime Board examinations and was also preparing for the UPSC exams.

Doshi further said that the couple appeared to be living happily and had been planning a trip abroad. He claimed that Yashrajsinh had a habit of handling his revolver and suggested the possibility of an accidental misfire, though police have not confirmed this version.

Senior police officers and crime branch teams visited the scene shortly after the incident, while family members later reached the civil hospital. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to establish the exact sequence of events.

Police officials said a detailed investigation is underway, including verification of the firearm licence, examination of the 108 call records, and assessment of any domestic or personal disputes that may have preceded the incident. No suicide note has been recovered so far, and the motive remains under investigation.

