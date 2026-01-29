New CCTV and witness accounts emerge in fatal Mumbai train station stabbing

Investigators review video and testimony as they reconstruct events leading to killing
Mumbai — Investigators have released new details in the fatal stabbing of a college professor at Malad railway station, revealing the incident stemmed from a personal dispute rather than a random altercation, police and news reports say.
Last week’s rush-hour argument that ended in the death of Dr. Subhash Patil, 42, has prompted a deeper probe into the alleged motive and sequence of events on the suburban platform, drawing attention from commuters and authorities alike.
According to investigators quoted by NDTV, the accused, 25-year-old Prashant Yadav, told police he stabbed Patil after feeling humiliated by remarks the professor made in the presence of women. Yadav was taken into custody at the scene by bystanders and later formally arrested.
Police said they recovered CCTV footage from the station that shows the two engaging in a heated verbal exchange shortly before the attack, underscoring that the confrontation was not random.
Witnesses at Malad station recalled the argument escalating rapidly on the platform as commuter trains continued their normal schedule. One local resident told The Times of India that there appeared to have been a prior disagreement between the two men, though police are still piecing together the exact context and any history between them.
Dr. Patil, a resident of Malad West and faculty member at a local college, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries later that evening, hospital officials confirmed.
Authorities have registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are examining Yadav’s statements alongside independent evidence to establish the sequence of events and any aggravating circumstances that might influence charges.
Mumbai Railway Police have appealed for commuters who captured mobile footage or witnessed the dispute to come forward, as investigators complete forensic analysis of platform CCTV and mobile recordings. Train services at Malad were briefly affected as police cordoned off the station following the incident, before normal operations resumed.
