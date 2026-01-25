The accused has been identified as Omkar Eknath Shinde, a metal-polishing worker. He was apprehended from the Kurar area in the western suburbs within 12 hours of the crime, The Hindu reported, after police tracked him using CCTV footage.

NDTV said the dispute began over the crowded compartment gates, a common flashpoint during rush hours. As both men stepped onto the platform, Shinde allegedly pulled out a sharp knife and stabbed Singh multiple times in the abdomen before fleeing into the crowd.

“Though the dispute over getting down from the train is the reported cause, we are investigating whether there was any prior enmity or other factors behind such a violent outburst,” a police official said.

