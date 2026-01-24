Family massacre in US: Who is Indian-origin Vijay Kumar and why did he kill his wife, relatives?

It was early Friday morning in a Georgia, US, neighbourhood when three children hid in the closet and heard their dad (Vijay Kumar) arguing with their mum and three other relatives. The family was of Indian origin. As they hid and one child dialed 911, shots rang out.

Kumar, 51, is being held and has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of felony murder, reported Fox5 Atlanta. Besides, charges under four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree have also been invoked.

An investigation is under way and people say there are no “outstanding suspects”, and the motive remains domestic-related. It all began when Kumar and his wife got into a row. Taking their 12 year old son to their relative’s home. They were still arguing with each other.

