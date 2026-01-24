Family massacre in US: Who is Indian-origin Vijay Kumar and why did he kill his wife, relatives?

Traumatized but not physically hurt, the kids hid during the encounter
It was early Friday morning in a Georgia, US, neighbourhood when three children hid in the closet and heard their dad (Vijay Kumar) arguing with their mum and three other relatives. The family was of Indian origin. As they hid and one child dialed 911, shots rang out.
When local police responded to the call and drove to the home, they found four fatally shot adults. The children remained physically unharmed.
Kumar, 51, is being held and has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of felony murder, reported Fox5 Atlanta. Besides, charges under four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree have also been invoked.
He was found a few metres from the house.
India's Consulate General in Atlanta confirmed the suspect was in custody and that they were expediting assistance to the family.
An investigation is under way and people say there are no “outstanding suspects”, and the motive remains domestic-related. It all began when Kumar and his wife got into a row. Taking their 12 year old son to their relative’s home. They were still arguing with each other.
The reasons behind the rage and why they to chose to go to the relatives' home, remains unclear.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox