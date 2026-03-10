According to multiple reports published by The New Indian Express, Malayalam dailies and NDTV, Menon alleged she found the minister in a compromising situation with another woman at his ancestral home in Valakam. She claimed that when she attempted to record the incident on her phone, members of the minister’s staff tried to seize it. Menon also said she contacted the police helpline seeking assistance, but alleged that officers who arrived did not intervene in the matter. She is also related to former Kerala police chief and BJP leader R. Sreelekha, who she said had advised her to seek police help.