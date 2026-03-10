Will there be a political fallout from Kerala Minister's personal controversy
Dubai: A domestic dispute and an alleged infidelity scandal involving Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has escalated into a political controversy in the poll-bound state, after his estranged wife publicly accused him of infidelity.
According to local reports, the episode drew reactions from opposition parties and triggered speculation about the minister’s future in the cabinet of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, fresh developments on Tuesday suggest the issue may now be heading toward a private resolution. According to Mathrubhumi English, Ganesh has apologised and the wife isn't likely to escalate the issue.
Here’s a breakdown of the controversy and why it became a political talking point.
KB Ganesh Kumar is a five-time MLA from Pathanapuram in Kerala’s Kollam district and currently serves as the state’s transport minister. He leads Kerala Congress (B), a regional party founded by his father, veteran politician R. Balakrishna Pillai. The party is part of the ruling Left Democratic Front government led by Pinarayi Vijayan. Before entering politics full-time, Kumar was also a Malayalam film actor who appeared in more than 100 movies. He's known for his impeccable comic timing in movies like 'Manichithrathazhu'.
The controversy began after Kumar’s wife, Bindu Menon, publicly accused him of having an extramarital relationship.
According to multiple reports published by The New Indian Express, Malayalam dailies and NDTV, Menon alleged she found the minister in a compromising situation with another woman at his ancestral home in Valakam. She claimed that when she attempted to record the incident on her phone, members of the minister’s staff tried to seize it. Menon also said she contacted the police helpline seeking assistance, but alleged that officers who arrived did not intervene in the matter. She is also related to former Kerala police chief and BJP leader R. Sreelekha, who she said had advised her to seek police help.
KB Ganesh Kumar neither fully confirmed nor denied the allegations but described the controversy as politically motivated. Speaking to the media, he said matters relating to personal relationships should not be turned into political issues.
“Whether the allegations are true or not is a personal matter. No one has the right to interfere in personal life,” he said, according to reports by The New Indian Express.
He also suggested that such accusations had surfaced earlier and were being revived because Kerala is approaching assembly elections. Earlier today, his wife Bindu said her estranged husband had reached out to her, expressing regret. She said it's a family matter that has the potential to be resolved through discussions.
The issue quickly entered the political arena because it emerged just weeks before elections in Kerala. Leaders from the Congress-led United Democratic Front questioned the government’s response and demanded the minister’s resignation on moral grounds.
Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan argued that the controversy raised broader questions about women’s safety and accountability, especially if a minister’s spouse claimed she did not receive help from police.
Meanwhile, leaders in the ruling coalition initially avoided public comment as they assessed the political impact.
Since the minister contacted his wife today and apologised, seeking to resolve the dispute privately.
Bindu Menon confirmed that she had spoken to him and said she was satisfied with the apology.
“Ganesh called me and said we could resolve it, which is what I wanted too. I never wanted to pursue legal action,” she told Asianet News.
She described her earlier statements as an “emotional outburst” and said she had no intention of damaging the reputation of her husband or the government.
Menon also urged the public to respect her privacy, saying the matter should remain within the family.
With the couple indicating they want to resolve the issue privately, speculation about the minister’s resignation has reportedly eased, offering some relief to the ruling coalition.
However, the episode briefly placed the government under political scrutiny and revived debates about how personal controversies involving public officials can spill into the political arena, especially during an election season.