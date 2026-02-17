GOLD/FOREX
Jill Biden’s first husband set for plea in wife’s death

William Stevenson charged with killing Linda, who was found unresponsive at their home

AP
The home of William Stevenson, the ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden, is shown in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. Stevenson has been charged in the killing his current wife at the home.
AP

Wilmington: The first husband of former first lady Jill Biden is set to appear in court Tuesday in Delaware on charges he killed his current wife.

William Stevenson, 77, is expected to enter a plea in the first-degree murder case. He was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975.

A state grand jury this month charged Stevenson with killing Linda Stevenson, 64, who was found unresponsive at their home Dec. 28. He has remained in custody since the Feb. 3 charges, unable to post the $500,000 bail.

Court records made public so far do not list a defense lawyer for him.

William Stevenson founded the Stone Balloon, a popular music venue in Newark, Delaware, in the early 1970s.

Linda Stevenson ran a bookkeeping business and was described in her obituary as a family-oriented mother and grandmother and a Philadelphia Eagles fan. The obituary does not mention her husband.

“One hug from her and all your worries would disappear,” her daughter, Christine Mae, wrote in a Facebook post. “The pain of losing her is paralysing and the emptiness in my heart is an abyss.”

Jill Biden married US Sen. Joe Biden in 1977. He served as US president from January 2021 to January 2025. Jill Biden’s spokesperson has said she has no comment on the Stevenson case.

William Stevenson, 77, was married to Jill Biden from 1970 until their divorce in 1975.

