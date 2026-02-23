Prince William shares candid BAFTA movie picks from 'weird' twists to 'fantastic' music
Dubai: The red carpet may belong to the stars, but at this year's BAFTAs it was the Prince and Princess of Wales who offered some of the night's most unexpectedly relatable moments.
Before the ceremony began, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales according to Variety gave a rare glimpse into their own watchlist during a behind-the-scenes chat and their reviews were refreshingly candid.
The Prince revealed recently watched the much talked about F1 film, partly shot in Abu Dhabi, calling it "fantastic" and crediting the score in particular. The music created by Hans Zimmer clearly left an impression. For William, it seems a powerful soundtrack can elevate a film from good to unforgettable.
When asked about Sinners, he admitted he hasn't seen it yet, describing it as a 'bit dark' suggesting it may require him to be in a better mindset.
He has however watched One Battle After Another confessing he "was not expecting it to start the way it did." He labelled it "weird" in a good way.
As for Hamnet, the Shakespearean drama, William says that it's the kind of emotionally heavy viewing he needs to feel settled for. He said needs to be in a "calm state" to watch it, adding honestly: "I'm not at the moment."
This was his first appearance since the arrest of his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earlier this week.
The princess, Catherine who arrived in a soft pink and white gown cinched with a burgundy velvet belt, said that she had watched Hament a few days prior which described as leaving her with "puffy eyes" to which the Prince added that it left her with a "flood of tears"
She also admitted that her film watchlist remains longer than she'd like. "Hopefully this will help" she said, gesturing to the BAFTAs celebrations.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji