The picture-perfect family image shows William and Catherine with their three children
Dubai: The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their official 2025 Christmas card, offering a rare glimpse into family life.
The new portrait shows William and Catherine seated on green grass, surrounded by blooming spring daffodils, with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — gathered around them.
Accompanying the image on social media, the couple wrote: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”
Photographed by Josh Shinner in Norfolk this past April, the relaxed image captures a sense of warmth and togetherness, reflecting a modern, approachable side of the royal family.
Observers have noted how the informal styling — jumpers, no ties — echoes Prince William’s vision of a more contemporary monarchy.
The portrait also highlights Catherine’s return to public life following her cancer treatment. After completing chemotherapy earlier this year, she announced she was in remission during an emotional visit to the hospital where she was treated. The Christmas card underscores the support and closeness she shares with her husband and children.
The photos appear to come from the same session that produced images for Prince George’s 12th birthday and Prince Louis’ seventh birthday, offering continuity in the family’s personal milestones.
Over the past year, William and Catherine have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on the Isle of Mull, Scotland, and have been preparing to move into their “forever home” at Forest Lodge, Windsor.
The family is expected to spend the holiday season together and will join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Sandringham in Norfolk for Christmas Day celebrations.
Earlier this month, the monarchs released their own card from their April state visit to Rome, showing them standing side by side on a sunlit garden path.
