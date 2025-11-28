Indian Navy officer’s wife found dead on tracks; TTE booked for murder

Belongings found kilometres apart deepen suspicion of foul play
A murder case has been registered against the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of the Patna–Anand Vihar Superfast train following the mysterious death of a Navy officer’s wife in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.
According to media reports, the victim, 32-year-old Aarti Yadav, was discovered dead on the Samho–Bharthana railway track on Wednesday, raising serious questions about how she died.
The incident was first recorded as an accidental fall from a moving train. But fresh details shared by her family have pushed the case towards a possible murder probe.
According to her family, Aarti, a resident of Kanpur Dehat, was travelling alone to Delhi for medical treatment on her husband’s advice when the incident took place. Her husband, Ajay Yadav, serves with the Indian Navy and is currently undergoing specialised training in Chennai.
She had a confirmed ticket on another train but allegedly missed it and later boarded the Patna–Anand Vihar train instead. According to her family, an argument broke out between Aarti and the TTE, identified as Santosh, over her ticket status. They allege the dispute escalated and that the TTE pushed her out of the moving train in anger.
The family grew more suspicious after visiting the railway track on Thursday. They claim to have found key belongings scattered over long distances. Her purse was located around four kilometres away from where her body was found, while her mobile phone was traced to another spot.
For the family, such separation raises troubling questions. “This cannot be a normal accident. Her belongings being found in different places clearly indicate interference or assault,” a relative said.
Taking note of the allegations, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Etawah has booked the TTE under sections related to murder.
Speaking to reporters, Aarti’s brother-in-law, Satyavrat Yadav, demanded a full and fair investigation. “She was travelling for treatment. After the dispute, this happened. We have filed an FIR and want justice,” he said.
The GRP has begun a detailed inquiry and is examining all possible angles.
