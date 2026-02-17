Smriti Mandhana named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the year

Indian cricketer’s mother Smita accepts award on her behalf
Dubai: Smriti Mandhana has been crowned the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year for 2025, edging out a stellar shortlist that included her India teammate and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess grandmaster Divya Deshmukh, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, and shooter Suruchi Singh.
The star batter had a landmark year, playing an instrumental role in India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 victory while also claiming the Women’s Premier League title for the second consecutive time.
With Mandhana currently touring Australia for a bilateral series, her mother Smita accepted the award on her behalf. In a recorded message, Mandhana expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you, BBC, for this honour. 2025 was a truly special year for women’s cricket, particularly towards the end with the World Cup. I’m delighted I could contribute and help India win matches.”
The award was decided by a high-profile jury panel consisting of tennis legend Leander Paes, Paralympic champion Deepa Malik, and athletics icon Anju Bobby George.