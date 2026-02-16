GOLD/FOREX
Mother-son duo die building bombs on rooftop

Bhubaneswar building residents seemed clueless

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
A still from a CCTV feed.
Criminals who are suspected to be making bombs on a rooftop in a Bhubaneswar, India, airfield turned into victims of their own handy work on January 27, reported Times of India.

Sehnawaz Malik, 26, who had a long rap sheet and his mother, 51-year-old Lizatun Bibi, suffered critical injuries when their endeavour blew up. While he succumbed to his injuries on Feb 4; she died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack ten days later.

Their accomplices – Malik’s fiancée Truptimayee Mahal and Amiya Mallick - were also gravely injured when the bombs exploded; they remain under treatment at a private hospital.

Authorities suspect the explosion occurred while the crude bombs were being built.

Malik was a career criminal with at least seven cases registered against him, including murder; he had only made bail about 6 months ago. He was still under police watch.

The National Investigation agency were brought in on the case; they have ruled out terrorism or radicalism as motivation behind the incident.

Forensic sources quoted by Times of India said the “prelim findings suggest the possible use of hexahydro trinitro triazine, a compound associated with explosives. Further analysis is underway.”

After the horrific blast, bomb disposal squads, firefighters and forensic teams rushed over to the site to investigate. Residents of the building where the activities were taking place seemed completely unaware of any such activities. We had no idea. Everyone’s lives were endangered,” a tenant said.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the nefarious plans and whether the bombs were intended to target a specific group or organisation and whether they were being built as a result of personal vendetta or as part of a bigger conspiracy.

