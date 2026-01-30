GOLD/FOREX
India

India: Newlywed man, matchmaker die by suicide after wife elopes

Police register cases after husband and relative take their lives following elopement.

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Harish took his own life upon learning that his wife had fled with another man.
AFP

A newlywed man and his family member died by suicide in Karnataka’s Davangere district after the wife allegedly eloped with her lover just two to three months into the marriage, police and local media reported. The case has prompted investigators to register multiple cases and is under active inquiry.

According to police, 30-year-old Harish married Saraswati from Gummanuru village roughly three months ago. On January 23, Saraswati left home saying she was going to a temple but did not return. Her parents filed a missing persons complaint after her absence raised alarm.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Saraswati had eloped with her lover, identified as Shivakumar, prompting shock among relatives and authorities. Upon learning that his wife had fled with another man, Harish allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a purported death note in which he named individuals he held responsible for the situation, according to police statements shared with The Indian Express.

The tragedy did not end there. Rudresh, Saraswati’s uncle and the family member who had helped arrange the marriage, is also reported to have died by suicide after learning of Harish’s death. Police have registered two cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, reflecting the complexity of the incident and the involvement of multiple individuals.

Local authorities are continuing their investigation, including gathering witness accounts and reviewing digital communication records, as no arrests have yet been reported in connection with the deaths. The tragic sequence of events underscores ongoing challenges around familial conflict and mental health responses in situations of personal distress.

