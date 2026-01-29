SWAT commando was reportedly speaking to her brother when she was attacked
Arguments happen between married couples. But in the case of one SWAT commando from Delhi Police, an argument with her husband was fatal. The 24-year-old, who was married to a clerk in the Ministry of Defence, reportedly had a heated discussion with her spouse over financial matters on Jan 22.
After their argument, as she reportedly spoke to her brother, the raging husband snuck up on her with a bumbbell and hit her over the head with it, reported Times of India.
Because of her severe injuries, she was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday, where she passed away during treatment.
Her brother was quoted by as saying, the assault happened while he was on the phone with his sister.
A murder case has been registered against the husband who remains in police custody.
The couple had been married since 2023 and have a one-and-a-half-year-old son.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox