Bludgeoned by dumbbell: Delhi Police commando killed by husband over money

SWAT commando was reportedly speaking to her brother when she was attacked

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
The murder weapon looked innocuous enough before it was used
Unsplash

Arguments happen between married couples. But in the case of one SWAT commando from Delhi Police, an argument with her husband was fatal. The 24-year-old, who was married to a clerk in the Ministry of Defence, reportedly had a heated discussion with her spouse over financial matters on Jan 22.

After their argument, as she reportedly spoke to her brother, the raging husband snuck up on her with a bumbbell and hit her over the head with it, reported Times of India.

Because of her severe injuries, she was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday, where she passed away during treatment.

Her brother was quoted by as saying, the assault happened while he was on the phone with his sister.

A murder case has been registered against the husband who remains in police custody.

The couple had been married since 2023 and have a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
