The incident took place inside the couple’s home in eastern Cairo
Dubai: A newly married Egytpian woman has killed her husband in their Cairo apartment, less than five months after their wedding, turning what should have been the earliest chapter of a shared life into a tragedy that has stunned both families and neighbours.
Egyptian investigators say the young man died after being stabbed in the chest during an argument with his pregnant wife, shattering what relatives described as an otherwise ordinary, newly formed marriage.
According to forensic findings, the victim suffered a deep, direct stab wound to the chest that reached the lung and proved fatal.
A separate injury was also found on the back of his head. These findings contradicted the wife’s initial claim that the knife entered his body accidentally during a struggle, with prosecutors concluding that the attack was deliberate.
During questioning, the woman admitted to the killing, telling investigators that the argument began when her husband asked her to prepare food despite her exhaustion during the third month of pregnancy. What started as a verbal dispute escalated within minutes, investigators said, with irreversible consequences.
Family members said the couple had married around 150 days earlier through a traditional arrangement and had experienced only routine marital disagreements. The victim, 24, was described by relatives as calm and conciliatory, often seeking to resolve conflicts and restore harmony when tensions arose.
The victim’s sister recounted seeing her brother shortly before his death, saying he appeared relaxed and showed no signs of distress. Minutes later, she was called into the apartment and found him lying motionless on the floor, a moment she said she still struggles to comprehend.
Prosecutors have ordered the suspect to be held for 15 days pending further investigation on charges of premeditated murder.
