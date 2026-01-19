GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 15°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Midnight checkpoint stop turns viral as cop drives pregnant woman to hospital

Clip highlights the importance of responsible policing and timely medical support

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The viral video shows police stopping the husband, then driving his pregnant wife to hospital themselves.
The viral video shows police stopping the husband, then driving his pregnant wife to hospital themselves.
AP/ Gulf News Archives

A late-night traffic stop has gone viral after a police officer stepped in to help a pregnant woman reach hospital—while also preventing her husband from driving under the influence.

In the widely shared reel, police stop a couple at a checkpoint. The husband is heard saying he has been drinking and explains that his wife is pregnant and needs to get to hospital urgently. Instead of letting him continue driving, the officer takes control of the car and drives the couple to the hospital himself.

The video has been widely circulated on social media, with many users praising the officer for balancing enforcement with urgency, ensuring the woman received help without risking an accident caused by drunk driving.

Several online posts identify the officer as part of the Mumbai Police, though official verification of the location and identities has not been confirmed through public police statements at the time of writing. The clip has nonetheless triggered strong engagement online, drawing comments that highlight the importance of responsible policing and timely medical support.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Viral harassment video blamed in Kerala man’s suicide

Viral video leads to Kerala man’s tragic suicide

2m read
The claim followed a criminal conviction in which the defendant was found guilty of fraud and fined.

Woman wins claim after 'free your husband' fraud

2m read
The wife’s initially claimed that the knife entered his body accidentally during a struggle

Pregnant woman kills husband months after wedding

2m read
Illustrative image. After their bloody fight, the woman reportedly called up police and said the man had been hurt in an accident.

Woman kills husband with axe in drunken rage

1m read