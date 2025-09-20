GOLD/FOREX
Tragedy in Egypt: Father strangles children, stabs wife, ends own life

He posted farewell messages mourning his children on Facebook before taking his own life

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Dubai: A gruesome crime in northern Egypt has left the nation reeling after a father strangled his three children to death, stabbed his wife repeatedly, and then killed himself by throwing himself under a train.

The killings took place in the city of Nabroh in Dakahlia governorate. 

According to police, the man, a truck driver, attacked his family at their home on School Street. 

Investigators said he strangled his children before turning on his wife, stabbing her about ten times with a knife. 

She was rushed to Mansoura Emergency Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the father fled toward the neighboring city of Talkha after the attack. In a disturbing twist, he posted farewell messages mourning his children on Facebook before taking his own life under the wheels of a speeding train.

Prosecutors have opened an inquiry into the case and ordered forensic examinations of the children’s bodies to determine the exact cause of death. 

Investigators are also working to establish a motive behind the killings, which remain unclear.

