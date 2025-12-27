Syrian father kills wife and three kids before taking his own life

Tragic Family Murder-Suicide Shocks Syrian City of Hama
Dubai: A devastating family crime has shaken the Syrian city of Hama, where a couple and their three children were found dead inside their home in Al Bayad neighbourhood on Friday morning, according to local authorities.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the father, aged 42, shot and killed his wife, a 38-year-old physician, along with their three children, aged 14, 12 and five, before taking his own life.
The weapon used was a military-grade rifle. The incident is believed to have occurred during the early hours of the morning.
The deaths were not discovered until several hours later, after relatives became alarmed by a sudden loss of contact with the family and went to the house to check on them.
Family members said communication with the mother had stopped earlier that morning, raising concerns that led to the discovery.
In a statement, Syria’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that the husband was responsible for the killings. The bodies were transferred to hospital to complete legal and medical procedures, while security authorities launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the case.
