“The Director, NCERT is directed to submit a comprehensive list of committee members who approved the offending chapter, as well as the specific names and credentials of the Textbook Development Team,” the court said in its order.

Dubai: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to disclose the “specific names” of all individuals involved in drafting and approving a controversial Class 8 Social Science textbook chapter that refers to corruption in the judiciary, as the row escalated.

In a sweeping interim order, the court imposed a ban on the textbook both in India and overseas, directing authorities to seize all printed copies. It also issued a blanket prohibition on sharing the book online, either in full or in part.

“We would like to have a deeper probe. We need to find out who is responsible… heads must roll. We won’t close the case,” the bench observed during the hearing, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of NCERT.

Expressing strong disapproval, the Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to the Secretary of School Education in the Ministry of Education and the Director of NCERT, seeking an explanation on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated under the Contempt of Court Act and other applicable laws.

The controversy centres on the revised chapter titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society,” which marks a departure from earlier editions by addressing challenges within the judicial system, including corruption and case backlogs.

“We hold the judiciary in the highest regard... There was absolutely no intention on the part of the government to disrespect the judiciary. We are taking this matter very seriously... We will fully comply with the judiciary’s decision. I am deeply saddened by what happened and express my regret,” Pradhan told reporters.

“The original records of the minutes of all meetings where the offending chapter was deliberated and finalised shall be produced on the next date of hearing,” the court said.

