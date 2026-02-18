Valentine’s Day drive turns fatal: Chartered accountant arrested for allegedly slitting wife’s throat

Police solve case within 18 hours after accused attempted to stage the crime as a robbery
Jhajjar: A chartered accountant from Hisar has been arrested for the brutal killing of his 27-year-old wife, a bank employee whose body was found with her throat slit near Bahadurgarh in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.
Police said the accused attempted to stage the crime as a robbery-cum-murder, but inconsistencies in his statement led investigators to solve the case within 18 hours.
Mahak, who worked with a bank in Gurugram, was found dead on a dirt track about 100 metres off the Jhajjar–Badli road near Pahsaur village late on February 15.
Her husband, Anshul Dhawan, a resident of Hisar’s Sector 14, had called police around 11pm claiming unidentified attackers had intercepted their car, killed his wife and fled.
However, investigators said his version quickly fell apart during questioning. He failed to provide details about the alleged attackers and repeatedly changed his statements, raising suspicion among officers.
According to police, the couple had married on September 25, 2025, in an arranged marriage and had been living in Gurugram. They had visited Hisar on Valentine’s Day and later stopped at Mahak’s parents’ home in Hansi. Around 7pm on February 15, the couple left for Gurugram. About four hours later, Anshul alerted the police.
During sustained interrogation and a reconstruction of the crime scene, Anshul allegedly confessed to the murder. Police said the couple frequently argued over his suspicions regarding Mahak’s character. During the drive, the dispute escalated, following which he allegedly strangled her and then slit her throat using scissors. Investigators said he wore gloves during the attack to avoid leaving fingerprints and later attempted to stage the scene to resemble a robbery.
Mahak’s father, Krishna Kathuria, had expressed suspicion against his son-in-law from the outset. Family members have also stated that Mahak was pregnant at the time of her death.
Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.