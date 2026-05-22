Twisha Sharma had reportedly been married for only five months before she was found dead hanging at her in-laws' home. The fact that her husband is a lawyer and her mother-in-law a retired high court judge has only intensified public fascination with the case, largely because it unsettles the comforting belief that education, status and sophistication somehow protect families from emotional cruelty or unhealthy power dynamics.

Perhaps it stings deeper because the story feels painfully familiar. Beneath the allegations, the investigations, the competing narratives between two grieving families and the relentless social media frenzy lies something many Indian families instinctively recognise. And, it's that of a young woman who enters a marriage, struggles within it, and somewhere along the way is encouraged to hold on a little longer, stay patient, try harder, adjust.

Reading about Twisha Sharma, I found myself thinking less like a journalist following a national story and more like a parent. I kept returning to a question that feels uncomfortable precisely because it is so ordinary: why do so many women still grow up believing that leaving an unhappy marriage is somehow more shameful than remaining inside one?

The investigation is still unfolding, and the truth will ultimately have to survive legal scrutiny rather than social media speculation. But even through the noise, this case seems to touch something deeper because it feels less like an isolated tragedy and more like a story people have heard in fragments before.

While the visuals of Twisha Sharma’s grieving parents and shattered relatives have stayed with me long after the headlines faded, so has the uncomfortable feeling that many women will recognise parts of this story far too easily — the pressure to keep trying, to not give up too soon, to preserve a marriage even when something inside it no longer feels right.

There is also something deeply sad about how quickly conversations around women still slide into moral policing. If a woman is ogled at, she is told to dress differently. If she is outspoken, she is told to soften herself. If she has dated before marriage, worked in the public eye or expressed ownership over her own body, her character can suddenly become open for scrutiny.

And perhaps that is what makes this conversation so difficult. Most families are not trying to cause harm. Many are simply repeating what they themselves were taught -- that marriage is hard, that compromise is necessary, that difficult beginnings eventually soften with time.

Families encourage endurance because they genuinely hope things will improve. Parents worry about impulsive decisions, social judgment and marriages collapsing before they have properly begun. Nobody wants to believe that a daughter who looked radiant at her wedding could feel deeply lonely only months later.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.