‘I am trapped’: Final messages of former beauty queen before death

Chats reveal anxiety, loneliness and pleas to return home before Twisha Sharma’s death
Dubai: “Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy (My life has become a living hell, Mom).”
Those words, sent in a WhatsApp message to her mother days before her death, are now at the centre of a growing investigation into the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma — a former Miss Pune, MBA graduate and marketing professional who was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal earlier this month.
Twisha, who had married lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after meeting him through a dating app, was found dead at the couple’s home in the Katara Hills area on May 12.
Now, according to chats accessed by NDTV, a troubling picture has emerged of emotional distress, anxiety and repeated pleas to return home.
In one message sent to her mother on April 30, Twisha questioned why she had been sent back to Bhopal.
“Kyu bheja mujhe yaha. Ye yaha baat he nahi kar raha hai (Why did you send me here? He isn’t even talking to me),” she wrote.
“Bhopal bula kar phir se sab natak (Called me to Bhopal only to stage the same old drama again),” she added.
In another message, she wrote: “Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy.”
Twisha’s conversations with friends, also accessed by NDTV, reflected growing emotional exhaustion and loneliness.
“I have been under anxiety because I am sitting at home. I want to do something with my life. Shaadi makes your family, but you cannot stop working on yourself, for yourself regardless where you are,” she wrote in a WhatsApp chat dated May 7.
She also warned a friend against rushing into marriage.
“Shaadi ki khujli me shaadi mat karna. Soch samaj kar aage badhna,” she wrote, roughly translating to: “Don’t rush into marriage just out of an urge to get married. Move ahead only after thinking carefully.”
In another Instagram conversation, her distress appeared even more direct.
“I am trapped bro. Bas tu mat phasna. (I am trapped, bro. You just make sure you don’t get stuck.) Can’t talk much. I will call when the time is right.”
Her friend replied: “I am worried about you. I love you so much.”
Before her marriage, Twisha had built a career spanning marketing, communications and the performing arts.
Originally from Noida, she completed a BBA from Savitribai Phule Pune University and later earned an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies through distance learning.
According to an unverified LinkedIn profile, she worked in marketing and communications roles in Mumbai and Delhi, including with Flavour Pot Foods and the German Academy of Digital Education.
She also explored acting and filmmaking, appearing in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu, while describing herself online as a certified yoga trainer and Vipassana meditator.
Twisha’s family has accused her husband and mother-in-law — retired judge Giribala Singh — of dowry harassment and murder.
According to NDTV, the family has alleged that Twisha faced mental harassment after marriage and expressed concern that the accused’s influence could affect the investigation.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now been formed to probe the allegations.
Twisha’s relatives also staged a protest outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding a fresh post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi.
Speaking to NDTV, cousin Ashish Sharma described the family’s struggle after arriving in Bhopal following news of her death.
“All we are seeing, all we have witnessed is horror,” he said.
“When we saw the body of my sister, the injuries that she was carrying… the continuous struggle that we had, the entire family running from pillar to post…” he added.
The investigation into Twisha Sharma’s death is ongoing.