GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

‘I am trapped’: Final messages of former beauty queen before death

Chats reveal anxiety, loneliness and pleas to return home before Twisha Sharma’s death

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Twisha, who had married lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after meeting him through a dating app, was found dead at the couple’s home in the Katara Hills area on May 12.
Twisha, who had married lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after meeting him through a dating app, was found dead at the couple’s home in the Katara Hills area on May 12.
Source: NDTV

Dubai: “Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy (My life has become a living hell, Mom).”

Those words, sent in a WhatsApp message to her mother days before her death, are now at the centre of a growing investigation into the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma — a former Miss Pune, MBA graduate and marketing professional who was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal earlier this month.

Twisha, who had married lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after meeting him through a dating app, was found dead at the couple’s home in the Katara Hills area on May 12.

Now, according to chats accessed by NDTV, a troubling picture has emerged of emotional distress, anxiety and repeated pleas to return home.

In one message sent to her mother on April 30, Twisha questioned why she had been sent back to Bhopal.

“Kyu bheja mujhe yaha. Ye yaha baat he nahi kar raha hai (Why did you send me here? He isn’t even talking to me),” she wrote.

“Bhopal bula kar phir se sab natak (Called me to Bhopal only to stage the same old drama again),” she added.

In another message, she wrote: “Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy.”

‘I am trapped’

Twisha’s conversations with friends, also accessed by NDTV, reflected growing emotional exhaustion and loneliness.

“I have been under anxiety because I am sitting at home. I want to do something with my life. Shaadi makes your family, but you cannot stop working on yourself, for yourself regardless where you are,” she wrote in a WhatsApp chat dated May 7.

She also warned a friend against rushing into marriage.

“Shaadi ki khujli me shaadi mat karna. Soch samaj kar aage badhna,” she wrote, roughly translating to: “Don’t rush into marriage just out of an urge to get married. Move ahead only after thinking carefully.”

In another Instagram conversation, her distress appeared even more direct.

“I am trapped bro. Bas tu mat phasna. (I am trapped, bro. You just make sure you don’t get stuck.) Can’t talk much. I will call when the time is right.”

Her friend replied: “I am worried about you. I love you so much.”

A life beyond pageants

Before her marriage, Twisha had built a career spanning marketing, communications and the performing arts.

Originally from Noida, she completed a BBA from Savitribai Phule Pune University and later earned an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies through distance learning.

According to an unverified LinkedIn profile, she worked in marketing and communications roles in Mumbai and Delhi, including with Flavour Pot Foods and the German Academy of Digital Education.

She also explored acting and filmmaking, appearing in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu, while describing herself online as a certified yoga trainer and Vipassana meditator.

Family alleges harassment

Twisha’s family has accused her husband and mother-in-law — retired judge Giribala Singh — of dowry harassment and murder.

According to NDTV, the family has alleged that Twisha faced mental harassment after marriage and expressed concern that the accused’s influence could affect the investigation.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now been formed to probe the allegations.

Twisha’s relatives also staged a protest outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding a fresh post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi.

Speaking to NDTV, cousin Ashish Sharma described the family’s struggle after arriving in Bhopal following news of her death.

“All we are seeing, all we have witnessed is horror,” he said.

“When we saw the body of my sister, the injuries that she was carrying… the continuous struggle that we had, the entire family running from pillar to post…” he added.

The investigation into Twisha Sharma’s death is ongoing.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kerala offers free KSRTC travel for women

Kerala offers free KSRTC travel for women

54m ago2m read
Congress returns to power in Kerala; Satheesan takes oath as Chief Minister

Keralam CM VD Satheesan holds first cabinet meeting

2h ago3m read
Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai wetlands pink

Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai wetlands pink

1m read
VD Satheesan to take oath as Kerala Chief Minister today

VD Satheesan takes oath as Kerala Chief Minister

3m read