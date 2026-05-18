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Watch: Flamingos turn Navi Mumbai wetlands pink

Annual flamingo migration turns Mumbai wetlands into a spectacular wildlife attraction

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: A breathtaking natural spectacle unfolded in Navi Mumbai as thousands of migratory flamingos descended on wetlands and creek areas near the NRI Complex in Nerul, turning the landscape into a vivid sea of pink.

Large flocks of the birds gathered in shallow waters and mudflats, creating a striking visual against the backdrop of mangroves and the city skyline. Videos and photographs of the scene quickly drew attention online, with visitors and residents capturing the seasonal phenomenon.

The annual migration of flamingos to the Mumbai region is considered one of the city’s most spectacular wildlife events. Their presence not only adds to the beauty of the wetlands but also highlights the ecological importance of preserving these fragile habitats.

The pink-hued spectacle has once again transformed Navi Mumbai’s wetlands into a memorable attraction for nature lovers and birdwatchers.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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