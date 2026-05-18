Dubai: A breathtaking natural spectacle unfolded in Navi Mumbai as thousands of migratory flamingos descended on wetlands and creek areas near the NRI Complex in Nerul, turning the landscape into a vivid sea of pink.

Large flocks of the birds gathered in shallow waters and mudflats, creating a striking visual against the backdrop of mangroves and the city skyline. Videos and photographs of the scene quickly drew attention online, with visitors and residents capturing the seasonal phenomenon.

The annual migration of flamingos to the Mumbai region is considered one of the city’s most spectacular wildlife events. Their presence not only adds to the beauty of the wetlands but also highlights the ecological importance of preserving these fragile habitats.

The pink-hued spectacle has once again transformed Navi Mumbai’s wetlands into a memorable attraction for nature lovers and birdwatchers.