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Reader pictures: UAE landscapes and nature in focus

A vibrant mix of nature, skylines and serenity captured by readers across the UAE

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, a popular leisure destination featuring the iconic musical fountain, parks, restaurants and scenic views along Khalid Lagoon, captured by Vinod Nambiar.
Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, a popular leisure destination featuring the iconic musical fountain, parks, restaurants and scenic views along Khalid Lagoon, captured by Vinod Nambiar.
Vinod Nambiar
1/16
Worshippers gather at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Grand Mosque during Maghrib prayers, reflecting a moment of peace and serenity in the UAE, captured by Muhsin Mohamed.
Muhsin Mohamed
2/16
Vihaan Achar, a student from GEMS Modern Academy, and an avid Gulf News reader has captured a bright yellow hibiscus flower freshly covered in water droplets, bringing the image to life.
Vihaan Achar
3/16
A hoopoe snaps up a cockroach in a Dubai garden, captured by Anand Suhas. These eye-catching birds are frequent visitors to green spaces across the emirate.
Anand Suhas
4/16
A beautiful and mesmerising sky over Dubai, captured by Dr Naveen Aggarwal.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
5/16
A stunning view of Burj Khalifa captured by Dami Bhatia.
Dami Bhatia
6/16
Devam Mehta, a student from GEMS Modern Academy and a Gulf News reader, captured a stunning view of Palm Jumeirah from Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai.
Devam Mehta
7/16
The Creekside promenade in Deira glows in unusual colours, captured by Dipti Haldar.
Dipti Haldar
8/16
A striking view of Dubai Frame captured by Dr Parija Vishnu.
Dr Parija Vishnu
9/16
Vihaan Achar, a student from GEMS Modern Academy in Dubai and an avid Gulf News reader, captures the golden-yellow moon lighting up the night sky.
Vihaan Achar
10/16
A striking scene unfolds at Al Qudra Lakes as a Steppe eagle/Eastern Imperial eagle and several Greater Spotted eagles gather in what appears to be a rare royal assembly of raptors in Dubai’s desert reserve. The impressive wildlife moment was captured by photographer Robert Coelho, highlighting the rich biodiversity thriving in the tranquil wetlands.
Rob Coelho
11/16
Dr Naveen Aggarwal captures how kids and adults alike use their free time at home creating art with coloured pencils.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
12/16
A bird perched on a light pole in Jebel Ali, captured by Lakshmanan K.
Lakshmanan K
13/16
Flamingoes at Al Zohra Golf Club, Ajman A beautiful sight of flamingoes on the golf course, peaceful and tranquil in the midst of nature. Photo taken by Seema Dhall
Seema Dhall
14/16
Picture at the timeless Deira Spice Souk. A vibrant reflection of mixed nationalities living in harmony in the UAE, grateful to the country for welcoming expats into its rich culture, captured by Sindhu Sreekumar
Sindhu Sreekumar
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A red hibiscus blooms against the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline, glowing in the sunshine by Suranjita Sharma.
Suranjita Sharma
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“Quiet mind, loud world” — a peaceful moment near the Dubai Mall fountain as a dove rests quietly amid the bustling surroundings. Photo: Seema Verma.
Seema Verma
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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