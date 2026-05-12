The digital shift has now snowballed into fully-fledged separation speculation
It started, as it often does these days, with Instagram activity, or rather, lack of it.
The digital shift has now snowballed into fully-fledged separation speculation around Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar, after the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on social media.
But the online breadcrumbs didn’t stop there.
Before Suraj wiped his Instagram presence entirely, another move added fuel to the fire, Mouni’s close friend, Disha Patani, had already unfollowed him. And just like that, the internet did what it does best: connect the dots.
The situation escalated when Suraj reportedly deleted his Instagram account altogether. Prior to that, it was also claimed that he had removed photos from his wedding with Mouni.
Mouni has done the opposite. While she too unfollowed Suraj, she still has traces of their relationship visible online, including wedding and honeymoon pictures from their 2022 celebrations.
Disha’s unfollow didn’t go unnoticed either. Given her close bond with Mouni over the years, from girls’ trips to dinner outings and public appearances, her move quickly became part of the larger speculation wave.
She had even attended Mouni and Suraj’s wedding in 2022, cheering them on at the time.
Mouni and Suraj’s relationship dates back to 2018, when they first met at a New Year’s event in Dubai through mutual friends.
It was a classic long-distance setup,Mouni based in Mumbai, Suraj in Dubai with frequent travel bridging the gap between two cities and two lives.
Things reportedly changed during the Covid-19 lockdown, when distance turned into proximity, and the relationship deepened.
The couple eventually tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in a private Goa ceremony that blended Bengali and Malayali traditions. Mouni later shared a heartfelt note celebrating the moment, calling it the day she “found him at last.”
Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker. According to professional profiles, he studied Financial and Managerial Accounting at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
After his education, he returned to Dubai, where he took over his father’s business and now also works as a strategic advisor for multiple firms.