Disha Patani house firing episode: First visual of shooters revealed — Full timeline of manhunt

Dubai: What happens when Bollywood glamour collides with the dark underbelly of organised crime? How did Disha Patani’s quiet ancestral home in Bareilly suddenly turn into the site of a gangland warning? And how did it all end with two men being shot dead in a dramatic police encounter in Ghaziabad? For the first time, visuals of the shooters are making the rounds.
Simply put, a late-night attack outside the actress' home escalated into a nationwide manhunt and ended in a deadly police encounter just five days later.
Here’s everything you need to know, explained.
Disha Patani is a popular Bollywood actress known for films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, and Malang. With a massive fan following and high-profile endorsements, she is often in the spotlight. Despite her glitzy career, she has roots in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where her family still resides.
On September 12, at around 3:45 am, multiple gunshots were fired outside Disha Patani’s ancestral home in Bareilly’s Civil Lines area.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Hours later, Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster with ties to organised crime, claimed responsibility through a social media post.
According to the post, the firing was in retaliation for remarks allegedly made by Disha Patani and her sister Khushbu Patani about two religious figures: Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya.
The gang warned that the incident was “just a trailer” and hinted at more violence.
However, the post was deleted by the morning of September 13, and the account itself was removed by evening.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally called Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Singh Patani, a retired deputy superintendent of police, to assure him of protection.
Security around the house was tightened, and a multi-agency manhunt was launched.
The two men involved were identified as:
Ravindra alias Kallu, from Kahni in Rohtak, Haryana
Arun, from Gohana in Sonipat, Haryana
Both were active members of the Goldy Brar–Rohit Godara gang, a network linked to extortion, contract killings, and cross-border terror.
By September 15, police surveillance revealed the duo had reached Ghaziabad.
Using technical intelligence and ground teams, police traced their movements over the next two days.
On September 17, around 7:20 pm, police cornered the suspects near Tronica City, Ghaziabad.
Officers ordered them to surrender. Instead, the accused opened fire.
In retaliatory firing, Ravindra was shot in the chest, while Arun was hit in the neck and chest.
Both were rushed for treatment but later died of their injuries.
The encounter, carried out by a joint team of the Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh Police, and the Haryana STF, neutralised two key operatives of the gang.
It also highlights how Bollywood celebrities, despite their fame, can become pawns in wider criminal and ideological battles — where social media threats, extortion, and violence often spill into the public domain.
