GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani house firing episode: First visual of shooters revealed — Full timeline of manhunt

Her quiet ancestral home in Bareilly suddenly turn into the site of a gangland warning

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Gunshot fired outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly home; Gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility
Gunshot fired outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly home; Gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Dubai: What happens when Bollywood glamour collides with the dark underbelly of organised crime? How did Disha Patani’s quiet ancestral home in Bareilly suddenly turn into the site of a gangland warning? And how did it all end with two men being shot dead in a dramatic police encounter in Ghaziabad? For the first time, visuals of the shooters are making the rounds.

Simply put, a late-night attack outside the actress' home escalated into a nationwide manhunt and ended in a deadly police encounter just five days later.

Here’s everything you need to know, explained.

Who is Disha Patani?

Disha Patani is a popular Bollywood actress known for films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, and Malang. With a massive fan following and high-profile endorsements, she is often in the spotlight. Despite her glitzy career, she has roots in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where her family still resides.

What Happened at Her House?

  • On September 12, at around 3:45 am, multiple gunshots were fired outside Disha Patani’s ancestral home in Bareilly’s Civil Lines area.

  • Fortunately, no one was injured.

  • Hours later, Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster with ties to organised crime, claimed responsibility through a social media post.

Why did the gang target Patani’s family?

According to the post, the firing was in retaliation for remarks allegedly made by Disha Patani and her sister Khushbu Patani about two religious figures: Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya.

  • The gang warned that the incident was “just a trailer” and hinted at more violence.

  • However, the post was deleted by the morning of September 13, and the account itself was removed by evening.

How did authorities react?

  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally called Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Singh Patani, a retired deputy superintendent of police, to assure him of protection.

  • Security around the house was tightened, and a multi-agency manhunt was launched.

Who were the accused?

The two men involved were identified as:

  • Ravindra alias Kallu, from Kahni in Rohtak, Haryana

  • Arun, from Gohana in Sonipat, Haryana

Both were active members of the Goldy Brar–Rohit Godara gang, a network linked to extortion, contract killings, and cross-border terror.

How were they tracked?

  • By September 15, police surveillance revealed the duo had reached Ghaziabad.

  • Using technical intelligence and ground teams, police traced their movements over the next two days.

How did the encounter unfold?

  • On September 17, around 7:20 pm, police cornered the suspects near Tronica City, Ghaziabad.

  • Officers ordered them to surrender. Instead, the accused opened fire.

  • In retaliatory firing, Ravindra was shot in the chest, while Arun was hit in the neck and chest.

  • Both were rushed for treatment but later died of their injuries.

What does this mean?

The encounter, carried out by a joint team of the Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh Police, and the Haryana STF, neutralised two key operatives of the gang.
It also highlights how Bollywood celebrities, despite their fame, can become pawns in wider criminal and ideological battles — where social media threats, extortion, and violence often spill into the public domain.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywood

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Disha Patani house attack: Two shooters shot dead in UP

Disha Patani house attack: Two shooters shot dead in UP

2m read
The full moon, also known as the ‘Blood Moon,’ is seen in Mexico City, during a lunar eclipse. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red ‘Blood Moon’ during a rare total lunar eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse: Skywatchers marvel at Blood Moon

2m read
He was approached by one of the defendants, who posed as a buyer and offered to pay the full asking price.

Four Arabs to be deported after Dh238,000 car scam

2m read
Sunidhi Chauhan is a blazing performer

Sunidhi Chauhan on why Dubai as a concert capital rocks

2m read