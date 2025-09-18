Disha Patani house firing episode: First visual of shooters revealed — Full timeline of manhunt

Dubai: What happens when Bollywood glamour collides with the dark underbelly of organised crime? How did Disha Patani’s quiet ancestral home in Bareilly suddenly turn into the site of a gangland warning? And how did it all end with two men being shot dead in a dramatic police encounter in Ghaziabad? For the first time, visuals of the shooters are making the rounds.

Disha Patani is a popular Bollywood actress known for films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, and Malang. With a massive fan following and high-profile endorsements, she is often in the spotlight. Despite her glitzy career, she has roots in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where her family still resides.

The encounter, carried out by a joint team of the Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh Police, and the Haryana STF, neutralised two key operatives of the gang. It also highlights how Bollywood celebrities, despite their fame, can become pawns in wider criminal and ideological battles — where social media threats, extortion, and violence often spill into the public domain.

