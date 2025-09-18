Two accused in Disha Patani house firing killed in Ghaziabad police encounter
Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s family residence in Bareilly has been at the centre of a shocking criminal case that now appears to have reached closure. On Tuesday, two men accused of firing multiple rounds outside her ancestral home on September 12 were killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
The incident, which took place around 3:45 am in Bareilly’s Civil Lines area, had shaken the quiet neighbourhood where Patani’s parents and sister live. The gunmen, riding a motorcycle, allegedly fired eight to ten shots at the property before fleeing. At the time, the house was occupied by Patani’s father, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother, and sister Khushboo Patani.
Following the attack, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered swift action. Police teams from three states — the Delhi Police Special Cell, UP STF, and Haryana STF — collaborated to trace the suspects. Technical analysis, CCTV footage, and interstate crime records helped authorities identify the culprits as Ravinder of Rohtak and Arun of Sonipat, both known associates of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, which is tied to the Lawrence Bishnoi network.
On Tuesday, the suspects were cornered near Tronica City in Ghaziabad. During the exchange of fire, a Delhi Police officer was injured, while both men sustained critical gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital but later declared dead. Police recovered foreign-made firearms, cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the Bareilly attack.
The gang had claimed responsibility for the assault, allegedly in retaliation for remarks made by Patani’s sister about two Hindu religious figures. This escalation follows a pattern of celebrity-targeted violence by the Bishnoi gang, which has previously threatened and attacked prominent figures including Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma, and the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
Authorities have tightened security around Disha Patani’s family home as investigations continue into wider gang activities.
