The incident, which took place around 3:45 am in Bareilly’s Civil Lines area, had shaken the quiet neighbourhood where Patani’s parents and sister live. The gunmen, riding a motorcycle, allegedly fired eight to ten shots at the property before fleeing. At the time, the house was occupied by Patani’s father, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother, and sister Khushboo Patani.