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Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar spark separation rumours after four years of marriage, fans speculate online

So far, neither Mouni nor Suraj has publicly addressed the speculation

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The couple got married in Goa.
The couple got married in Goa.
Instagram.com/nambiar13/

Rumours of trouble in Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s marriage are gathering steam online after fans noticed a sudden change on Instagram. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, reportedly no longer follow each other on the platform, a move that quickly triggered speculation about a possible split. In today's language, that's as good as a separation announcement.

The chatter intensified because Mouni and Suraj have long projected a romance on social media, regularly sharing affectionate posts and glimpses from their life together. While eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out the apparent unfollowing, neither of them has removed old memories entirely. Wedding photos and several couple posts are still visible on both their Instagram profiles.

Fans wasted no time reacting. Suraj’s comment section soon filled with questions and theories, with some users directly asking whether the two were heading for a divorce. Others expressed surprise, saying the pair had always appeared deeply in love online. So far, neither Mouni nor Suraj has publicly addressed the speculation.

Suraj, a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker from a Bengaluru Jain family, married Mouni in January 2022 in Goa. Their wedding at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim blended Malayali and Bengali traditions, with ceremonies from both cultures taking place on the same day.

On the work front, Mouni is preparing for the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The romantic comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, alongside Maniesh Paul, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Rajesh Kumar and Jimmy Shergill. The film marks David and Varun’s fifth collaboration and is slated to hit theatres on June 5 after release-date reshuffles linked to Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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