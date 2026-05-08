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How BTS and Mexico wrote a new chapter in musical history: Tearful fans, deafening sing-alongs and ARMY power

BTS will be performing in Mexico till May 10.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum looks at South Korean K-pop band BTS as they acknowledge fans from the balcony of the National Palace, at Zocalo square in Mexico City on May 6, 2026.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum looks at South Korean K-pop band BTS as they acknowledge fans from the balcony of the National Palace, at Zocalo square in Mexico City on May 6, 2026.
AFP-YURI CORTEZ

Does BTS truly not know that they’re BTS?

It’s the affectionate question ARMYs often find themselves asking about the seven-member group. The sentiment has only compounded exponentially, following their return from military service, a new album, and a world tour that feels like it is rebuilding the purple universe in real time. The world, as fans say, feels a little purple again.

The group has been touring for the past month, with each stop generating more adrenaline than the last. Every city sparks more joy, though an envy still points toward Tampa, where the band performed fan favourites including Pied Piper.

A presidential welcome at the National Palace

Mexico City delivered a reception of historic proportions. BTS was welcomed with honours typically reserved for heads of state, after being invited by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for a private 40-minute meeting at the National Palace.

The visit carried symbolic weight, as the palace balcony is traditionally reserved for major national events such as Independence Day celebrations. BTS became the first international musical act to appear there alongside a sitting president, marking a moment that blurred the lines between cultural influence and diplomacy.

Outside, more than 50,000 fans gathered in the Zócalo, turning the city square into a sea of anticipation. Many fans were seen sobbing, including a mother and daughter, who couldn't get BTS tickets, but were still overjoyed to see a glimpse of the band.

From the balcony, RM addressed the crowd in Spanish, saying: “I love you, I adore you. Thank you very much!”

When the concert becomes ARMY’s stage

Over three nights of performances in Mexico, a familiar question began circulating among fans: is it a BTS concert, or an ARMY concert?

Clips flooding social media show the group singing along to fan favourites like Run BTS, 2.0 and Animal, often with the crowd’s voices overpowering the stage itself.

“You can’t even hear BTS,” one fan wrote.

Another joked, “BTS spotted at Mexican concert singing They Don’t Know About Us.”

Following their historic three-night residency in Mexico City (concluding May 10), BTS will head back to the United States for the next leg of the "ARIRANG" World Tour.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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