How BTS and Mexico wrote a new chapter in musical history: Tearful fans, deafening sing-alongs and ARMY power

BTS will be performing in Mexico till May 10.
Does BTS truly not know that they’re BTS?
It’s the affectionate question ARMYs often find themselves asking about the seven-member group. The sentiment has only compounded exponentially, following their return from military service, a new album, and a world tour that feels like it is rebuilding the purple universe in real time. The world, as fans say, feels a little purple again.
The group has been touring for the past month, with each stop generating more adrenaline than the last. Every city sparks more joy, though an envy still points toward Tampa, where the band performed fan favourites including Pied Piper.
Mexico City delivered a reception of historic proportions. BTS was welcomed with honours typically reserved for heads of state, after being invited by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for a private 40-minute meeting at the National Palace.
The visit carried symbolic weight, as the palace balcony is traditionally reserved for major national events such as Independence Day celebrations. BTS became the first international musical act to appear there alongside a sitting president, marking a moment that blurred the lines between cultural influence and diplomacy.
Outside, more than 50,000 fans gathered in the Zócalo, turning the city square into a sea of anticipation. Many fans were seen sobbing, including a mother and daughter, who couldn't get BTS tickets, but were still overjoyed to see a glimpse of the band.
From the balcony, RM addressed the crowd in Spanish, saying: “I love you, I adore you. Thank you very much!”
Over three nights of performances in Mexico, a familiar question began circulating among fans: is it a BTS concert, or an ARMY concert?
Clips flooding social media show the group singing along to fan favourites like Run BTS, 2.0 and Animal, often with the crowd’s voices overpowering the stage itself.
“You can’t even hear BTS,” one fan wrote.
Another joked, “BTS spotted at Mexican concert singing They Don’t Know About Us.”
Following their historic three-night residency in Mexico City (concluding May 10), BTS will head back to the United States for the next leg of the "ARIRANG" World Tour.