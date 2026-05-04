The controversy traces back to allegations first raised by YouTube channel Hoverlab, which cited Kim Sae-ron’s family in claiming that the two actors had been involved in a long-term relationship that allegedly began while she was still underage.The allegations surfaced following Kim Sae-ron’s death in 2025, after reports claimed she had been struggling with severe debt and had allegedly tried contacting Kim Soo-hyun multiple times for help, but reportedly received no response from either the actor or his agency. In May, the late actress’ family said they had filed a complaint accusing Kim Soo-hyun of violating child welfare laws.