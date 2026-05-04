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‘Tired’ Kim Soo-hyun appears amid mounting financial strain, eyewitnesses claim: ‘Just breathing costs millions’

A YouTuber and former Korean entertainment journalist uploaded a video on Kim Soo-hyun

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kim Soo-hyun has since stepped away from public appearances, entering what industry observers are calling an ‘unofficial hiatus.
Kim Soo-hyun has since stepped away from public appearances, entering what industry observers are calling an ‘unofficial hiatus.
Netflix

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is reportedly facing mounting personal and financial pressure as legal disputes linked to the late actress Kim Sae-ron continue to intensify.

The actor, once regarded as one of the biggest and highest-paid stars in the Korean entertainment industry, has largely disappeared from the public eye since the controversy erupted last year. Fresh reports about his recent appearance have now sparked renewed attention online.

A YouTube video uploaded on May 3 by former entertainment reporter Lee Jin-ho claimed Kim Soo-hyun was recently seen in Seoul’s Seongsu district. Citing an acquaintance who allegedly encountered the actor, according to South Korean outlet Chosun Biz, which described him as looking noticeably thinner and 'gaunt'.

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Lee also alleged that the actor is under severe financial stress because of ongoing lawsuits and related costs, claiming the expenses tied to the legal battles are enormous even for a top-tier celebrity, “just breathing costs tens of millions of won (roughly tens of thousands of USD) each month.” These claims, however, have not been independently confirmed.

The controversy traces back to allegations first raised by YouTube channel Hoverlab, which cited Kim Sae-ron’s family in claiming that the two actors had been involved in a long-term relationship that allegedly began while she was still underage.The allegations surfaced following Kim Sae-ron’s death in 2025, after reports claimed she had been struggling with severe debt and had allegedly tried contacting Kim Soo-hyun multiple times for help, but reportedly received no response from either the actor or his agency. In May, the late actress’ family said they had filed a complaint accusing Kim Soo-hyun of violating child welfare laws.

In a tearful press conference, Kim Soo-hyun admitted that the pair dated, but denied allegations that the relationship began before Kim Sae-ron became an adult. The actor has since launched legal action against both the channel operator and members of the bereaved family, accusing them of defamation and other violations.

Apart from the ongoing controversy, Kim Soo-hyun is also locked in a commercial dispute with one of his endorsement partners. A cosmetics company has reportedly filed a damages suit worth 2.8 billion won (about $1.9 million), arguing that the actor breached image-related clauses in his contract. His representatives have pushed back against the claim, insisting that allegations that remain unproven cannot justify terminating advertising agreements.

According to reports, the court is likely to consider the outcome of the defamation-related proceedings before delivering a final decision in the advertising case.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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