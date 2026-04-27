GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

North Korea strengthens nuclear push amid Middle East war

Since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began, North Korea has conducted five missile launches

Last updated:
AFP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This picture taken on April 26, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on April 27, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) laying a flower at the tombstones of North Korean troops during the inauguration ceremony of the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations in Pyongyang.
This picture taken on April 26, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on April 27, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) laying a flower at the tombstones of North Korean troops during the inauguration ceremony of the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations in Pyongyang.
AFP

Seoul: North Korea is taking advantage of the Middle East war to speed up its weapons development and cement its nuclear status in a world where international norms have broken down, analysts say.

Since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February, North Korea has conducted five missile launches, including four so far in April - the most in a single month since January 2024, according to an AFP tally.

They follow a pledge by leader Kim Jong Un to bolster nuclear forces, as Pyongyang reaps the benefits of deeper ties with Russia and sharpens its invective against US ally South Korea.

The launches “appear to be part of a sophisticated strategy” to balance military upgrades against shifting dynamics between the United States, Russia and China, said Lim Eul-chul, a North Korea expert at the South’s Kyungnam University.

“The current global security landscape has transformed into a ‘lawless zone’ where existing international norms no longer function,” he said.

“North Korea is exploiting this vacuum... to complete its nuclear arsenal.”

Pyongyang has condemned US attacks on Iran as “gangster-like”, but is not thought to have supplied arms to Tehran and has notably refrained from directly criticising President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit China for a summit next month.

There has been speculation that Trump may meet Kim around that time.

“With the summit likely to draw attention to the North Korea agenda, Pyongyang may have seized the moment to reinforce its message that it is an irreversible nuclear state,” Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP.

However, it also wants to send “a continuous signal that it possesses a fundamentally different deterrent posture from Iran’s”.

Nuclear options

The flurry of missile launches began soon after the Workers’ Party congress in February, a once-in-five-years event that directs state efforts.

The timing suggests that North Korea wants to “front-load visible achievements” in its weapons capabilities, Hong said.

At that congress, Kim said North Korea’s “position as a nuclear weapons state has been consolidated to be irreversible and permanent”.

The launches have involved sanctioned ballistic missiles, anti-warship cruise missiles and cluster munitions.

Analysts told AFP the manoeuvres displayed certain technical advancements and growing proficiency with dual-use weapons, designed for both nuclear and conventional roles.

They included evidence of North Korea’s ability to mount miniaturised nuclear warheads and conduct “saturation attacks” that overwhelm enemy interception networks with sheer quantity, Lim said.

Pyongyang is likely to pursue “continuous” ballistic missile testing as it pivots from simple weapons development towards the “normalisation of nuclear operations”, he said.

“The regime judges that while the US is tied down in the Middle East, it is the optimal time to accelerate offensive deterrence and the parallel development of nuclear and conventional forces.”

More bangs, more bucks

The launches also show North Korea’s willingness to flaunt its backing from Russia, which has given Pyongyang valuable economic and technical assistance in return for thousands of North Korean troops sent to help its attack of Ukraine.

“This is an attempt to demonstrate that they have a powerful ally in Russia despite pressure from the US and China, effectively rendering sanctions obsolete,” Lim said.

In recent high-level exchanges, Pyongyang and Moscow have celebrated the connection of their first road bridge, the start of construction of a “friendship hospital”, and the inauguration of a North Korean military memorial complex.

Russia’s defence, interior, natural resources and health ministers, as well as its parliamentary speaker, the head of its trade union federation and the chief of the TASS news agency, have all visited the diplomatically isolated nation.

Pyongyang’s ambassador to Moscow reportedly even discussed agricultural cooperation with the Russian-installed leader of Kherson, in occupied Ukraine.

“North Korea is one of the few countries that would not be afraid to operate in occupied Ukraine, and both sides are making use of this,” said Fyodor Tertitskiy, a Russian-born scholar at Seoul’s Korea University who studies the North.

Cultural bonds have deepened too, with Russia hosting an exhibition of North Korean art glorifying the Ukraine war, and a North Korean restaurant operating in Moscow.

“There is no ‘boom’ or sharp increase, but there are always clients interested in this country,” said Olga, the administrator of a Moscow travel agency that offers tours to North Korea for around $1,500.

But Tertitskiy said he doubted that the friendship would live long beyond the Ukraine war, saying it was “driven almost exclusively by the ongoing invasion”.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, sitting, with his daughter observes what it says a test launch of an upgraded surface-to-surface ballistic missile at an undisclosed place in North Korea Sunday, April 19, 2026. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea again tests cluster bombs

2m read
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the manufacturing site of an 8,700-tonnage nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

North Korea boosting ability to make nuclear arms: UN

2m read
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during a session of the Supreme People’s Assembly at parliament in Pyongyang, North Korea Monday, March 23, 2026. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

N. Korea fires missiles after ridiculing South's hopes

3m read
This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 3, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front R) and his daughter Kim Ju Ae (front L) inspecting a pet shop awaiting the opening of the fourth-stage district of the Hwasong Area in Pyongyang.

N. Korea's Kim pets puppies, kittens at pet shop

2m read