Cannes 2026: Ji Chang-Wook, Jun Ji-Hyun and Han So-Hee turn the red carpet into a K-Drama dream

The Cannes spotlight belonged to South Korea this week, as stars Ji Chang-Wook and Jun Ji-Hyun arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival for the explosive premiere of Colony. Indeed it was a K-Drama dream, peppered with several sweet moments between the stars that were captured on camera, and of course, shared on the internet. Everything made news, from Chang-wook's glasses look, to Jun Hi-hyun's white overflowing gown.