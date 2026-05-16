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UAE world's 3rd country to approve MIEBO, innovative treatment for dry eye

MIEBO is the first prescription eye drop that directly targets tear evaporation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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MIEBO is the first prescription eye drop that directly targets tear evaporation, one of the leading causes of dry eye disease.
MIEBO is the first prescription eye drop that directly targets tear evaporation, one of the leading causes of dry eye disease.
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Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has approved MIEBO by Bausch + Lomb for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in an effort to enhance patient access in the UAE to the latest pharmaceutical innovations in eye care. 

MIEBO, which contains the active substance ‘perfluorohexyloctane’, is the first prescription eye drop that directly targets tear evaporation, one of the leading causes of dry eye disease. The treatment helps improve tear film stability and relieve associated symptoms.

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With this approval, the UAE becomes the third country globally to approve the treatment as part of its approach to accelerating access to advanced therapeutic technologies and enhancing the efficiency of the pharmaceutical ecosystem in line with the highest international standards.

The approval was granted based on positive results from two clinical studies, GOBI and MOJAVE, involving more than 1,200 patients, where the findings demonstrated statistically significant improvements in the signs and symptoms of the disease during the treatment period.

Dry eye disease is considered a common health condition affecting millions of people worldwide, and its symptoms may impact visual comfort and quality of life. This highlights the importance of developing and providing innovative treatment options that target the underlying causes of the condition and contribute to improving healthcare outcomes.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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