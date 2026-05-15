On the surface, it feels practical, a simple way to save energy while the home sits empty. But in reality, it creates the ideal conditions for internal build-up within the system. In hot and humid environments, residual moisture does not simply vanish when the AC is turned off. It hovers within ducts, coils and drain pans, where dust settles and stagnation begins. Over time, this creates a low-grade environment where mould and bacteria can develop unnoticed.